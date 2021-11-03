Sasha Regan's All Male 'H.M.S. PINAFORE Comes to Wilton's in March 2022

Sasha Regan's inventive all male take on W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's 'H.M.S. Pinafore' sails into Wilton's Music Hall in March.

The All Male Company hopes to attract a diverse crew of shipmates and will run an online talent show later this year to find male falsettos.

Come and "sail the ocean blue" with Sasha Regan's award-winning All Male Company which docks at Wilton's Music Hall from 16th March - 9th April for another nautical adventure! The crew on board the H.M.S. Pinafore are sailing across the high seas to bring you a cracking new show.

Due to overwhelming demand and several sell-out runs, the much-loved All Male Company will down anchor carrying a diverse shipshape crew for this new look show. The Company hopes to attract more shipmates from diverse backgrounds, particularly male falsettos, and will be running an online talent show later this year.

The 3-week run follows their smash-hit Wilton's and West End run of the All Male The Pirates of Penzance followed by 2 hugely popular screenings on Stream.Theatre.

Sasha Regan's burly sailors and winsome lasses will take you below deck during World War II in this inventive reimagining of Gilbert and Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first blockbuster: H.M.S. Pinafore, or The Lass That Loved a Sailor. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, falls for lower class sailor Ralph Rackstraw but her father wishes for her to marry the upstanding Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty. Will Josephine follow her heart's desire or will she honour her father's wish? Find out in March!

The troops create a distraction from the goings-on above board. Expect plenty of mischief, mistaken identities and surprises on the high seas from a diverse crew of brawny Popeyes and their love interests.

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this charming comic operetta deals with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes.

Runs at Wilton's Music Hall, 16th March - 9th April 2022

Box office: Boarding passes are available now from Wilton's Music Hall or call the box office on: 020 7702 2789. Tickets from £10 - £30.

Tickets: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/698-h-m-s-pinafore

Address: Wilton's Music Hall, Graces Alley, London E1 8JB