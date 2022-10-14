Sarah Hall Appointed as New Perspectives' Chair of the Board of Trustees

Sarah Hall has been appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees at New Perspectives, in a unanimous vote from Trustees, following an extensive and rigorous search process. She has a strong track record in leadership, having worked for major accounting firms, financial services businesses and media companies; working and living in Asia and the US for many years as well as the UK. She has been a Trustee of the company since 2016.

Sarah is an experienced Non-Executive Director with over 15 years of third sector governance experience for a variety of arts organisations including, The Young Vic and Battersea Arts Centre (BAC). Sarah is currently a Trustee of Opera North, where she chairs the Finance and General Purposes committee, a role she has previously undertaken at BAC and at New Perspectives where she has been a Trustee since 2016. Sarah, who lives in Retford, Nottinghamshire, also sits on the board and the audit committee at heritage charity The Landmark Trust and is Chair of Discerning Eye, a visual arts charity.

As Chair of the Board of Trustees, Sarah Hall will be responsible for the Board's leadership and effectiveness, and its role in overseeing New Perspectives strategic direction, supporting Artistic Director and CEO Angharad Jones and Executive Director Sally Anne Tye to achieve the ambitions outlined in its new Strategic Plan: 2023-2026, kicking off the company's 50th anniversary year.

Speaking of her appointment, Sarah said, "It is a privilege to become Chair of New Perspectives, with whom I have been involved as a Trustee since 2016, and I am excited about the plans for our 50th anniversary year in 2023. As a regional touring theatre company, New Perspectives is deeply embedded in the East Midlands. Its work reaches audiences in the region and across the nation and globe, challenging perceptions about how storytelling can be defined and redefined as a theatrical experience."

Deputy Chair of Trustees Diana Meale said, "On behalf of everyone at New Perspectives we are thrilled that Sarah has accepted this voluntary role at this exciting time. Her knowledge and understanding of the sector add richness as we continue to add value to the already diverse skills and experience of our Board. We very much look forward to supporting her and the Company in realising its ambitions through the 50th anniversary year and beyond."

Sarah Hall has been appointed for an initial period of three years.

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with nearly 50 years' experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. In 2021, Angharad Jones was appointed as their Artistic Director/CEO. Through the pandemic their series PlacePrints ranked the UK's 25th most popular fiction podcast (2020), and is currently available. Other recent productions have included the internationally successful postcard drama Love From Cleethorpes which reached over 2,400 letterboxes, and the release of the Audiobook Voice of The Fire by Alan Moore, marking the 25th anniversary of the Northampton-set book. In November 2021 Angharad Jones directed a sell-out script-in-hand reading of Olivier Award-winning playwright Lucy Kirkwood's new play MARYLAND, with kind permission from The Royal Court, also marking the first live post pandemic performance for Nottingham's Non Such Studios.

