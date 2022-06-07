Sarah Callaghan Comes To Soho Theatre With Brand-New Show REVOLTING

Soho Theatre will welcome back award-winning comedian Sarah Callaghan who will take in three nights from 7th - 9th July with her brand-new show, Revolting. Tickets are available now from www.sohotheatre.com.

Revolting is a show about embracing your past, understanding how it's shaped you and revolting against society's expectations. There's also some dick jokes, some music, some poems, and c**t is said a few times so there's something for everyone. Sometimes the biggest act of rebellion is telling the truth...however revolting.

Named as Time Out's One to Watch, Sarah's stand up is authentic, vibrant and rooted in 'salt of the earth' sensibilities. Her smash hit debut hour Elephant earnt great critical acclaim with its confessional exploration of escape and ambition - achieving sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre and winning her a Malcolm Hardee Award nomination for 'Act Most Likely To Earn A Million Quid'.

Sarah has already extensively toured Australia, New Zealand. Dubai and Europe including Brussels, Norway, Estonia, and Andorra, and with a fast-rising reputation on the UK stand up circuit she is a powerful force to be reckoned with.

As a spoken word artist Sarah has built a strong reputation for relatable yet gutsy servings, rooted in personal experiences. Her work is often a reflection on everyday life discussing childhood trauma, heartbreak and self-growth. She performs regularly for Sofar Sounds, has featured at countless nights across the capital and been booked for festivals including Nozstock, and she has toured with live jam pioneers, Imaginary Millions in Amsterdam.

In 2021 she appeared on Benjamin Zephaniah's BAFTA winning Life and Rhymes for Sky Arts, establishing her prominence as a multi-talented and multi-facetted performer.