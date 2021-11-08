Samuel Barnett Brings MEDIUM - A MAGICAL RECKONING To The Riverside

Samuel Barnett is an actor. It's in his blood.

In 2020, Samuel made the surprising discovery that he descends from a long line of mentalists, conjurers, illusionists and magicians. This revelation led him to spend lockdown studying some of his family's most famous and celebrated routines and investigating his show-business DNA - learning the trade of his forefathers and researching the family genes that led him to a career on the stage.



Samuel's new one-man show is born out of this ancestral exploration and the practice of his newly honed craft. In MEDIUM, he presents a magical journey through his family tree and reveals some of the amazing discoveries that he has made along the way.

Filled with audience interaction from willing participants, twists and turns, MEDIUM plays with illusion. Not everything one sees is real and sometimes one cannot see what is before one's very eyes. This is not a show for the faint of heart nor the closed of mind.

Samuel is a two-time Tony nominee, for the Broadway productions of The History Boys and Twelfth Night, respectively. He also played the title role in Dirk Gently's Detective Agency for BBC America.

