Sam Avery Brings THE LEARNER PARENT to Pyramid

Relatable comedy is winging its way to Pyramid next month with a hilarious stand-up show about the highs and lows of parenthood.

Warrington parents are in for a reassuring night as comedian, viral blogger and best-selling author Sam Avery shares his experiences of first-time parenthood.

We all know that parenthood is a crafty beast: the second you finally master something, it changes so you're rubbish at it again.

From wrestling with sleep deprivation to battling with breast pumps, Sam's honest account of becoming a dad has been praised by critics, with the Metro describing it as "painfully funny".

Dubbed "The Learner Parent", comedian Sam began his award-winning blog when his twin boys were born.

Now - a million nappies, Peppa Pig episodes and a headful of hair loss later - Sam is taking to the stage in a hysterical new show all about his own personal experience.

Uniting parents across the North West with tales of botched attempts at discipline and pathetic bids to stifle various toddler tantrums that definitely registered on the Richter scale, this witty show is an absolute must for frazzled parents in need of a well-deserved night out.

Sam Avery: The Learner Parent is heading to Pyramid on Friday 12 July 2019.

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





