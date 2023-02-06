Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Saher Shah's Debut Play VITAMIN D to Tour the UK This Spring

Feb. 06, 2023  

Following a sell-out performance in 2023, Saher Shah's debut play Vitamin D is returning for a tour this Spring. With an all female cast, Vitamin D explores the taboo of divorce in British South Asian culture.

Having moved back in with her parents in suburban North West London after her divorce, Larki is facing friends, family, aunties, 'besties', and the epic decision between jalebi or gulaab jamun. She's searching for something, she just hasn't quite figured out what yet.

With an all female cast, Vitamin D looks at the changing relationships between women, complexities of emotional crises, British South Asian culture, the stigma of divorce and everyyyyyones opinion on it all.

Join us for the start of Larki's journey as she tries to figure out who she was, is, and will be, moving forward in her life after her divorce.

Quote from writer Saher Shah - "The topic of divorce is still very much a taboo in South Asian culture, and for women especially it's framed as a failure on their part, something bad that we should avoid and definitely do not need more of.

But divorce for most people means that you're now free from a marriage that wasn't good for you, it wasn't nourishing. So what if we saw divorce as something positive rather than a failure, what if it was seen as a vitamin we didn't know was needed, and now it's happened- it's nourishing."

Quote from director Melina Namdar - "Vitamin D is the perfect combination of comedy and drama and It feels deeply familiar in so many ways. It's a blessing to get to work with such a beautiful human story.

Saher Shah has a beautifully articulate way of explaining that as women, we can be our best allies but we also uphold the patriarchy within the community, and we want to shine a light on that so that people leave with a new perspective and understanding of this. We also want people to have a good laugh and show a real portrayal of South Asian people so they instantly say "Oh my god, I know that person"."

Vitamin D is presented by Sarah Allen Productions, and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

6th March - Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield

10-11th March - Bolton Octagon

14-16th March - Rosemary Branch, London

17th March - The Edge, Manchester

How to Purchase Tickets:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223234®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelbt.org%2Fwhat-s-on%2Fdrama%2Fvitamin-d%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

https://octagonbolton.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/vitamin-d/

https://www.rosemarybranchtheatre.co.uk/show/vitamin-d-2

https://www.edgetheatre.co.uk/vitamin-d/




