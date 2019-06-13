SWIM Comes To HOME Manchester Next Month

To swim is to stay alive.

Theatre maker Liz Richardson collaborates with fellow performers Josie Dale- Jones & Sam Ward to create SWIM, a unique, funny and moving account of one woman's journey through grief, and how she turns to open water swimming to help her cope.

SWIM explores the feeling that at times we are drowning in it all, how it feels like we can't cope, but we just keep going. To swim is to stay alive. Thousands of people are turning to open water swimming, taking better care of their well- being.

They swim for the community, for the feeling, for the love of it. SWIM, produced in association with Echo Presents, invites swimmers and theatre-goers alike to journey with one woman's story, which may reflect their own.

With live music from Carmel Smickersgill, and video design by Jim Dawson, audiences can expect a funny, moving and curious approach to exploring feelings of loneliness and the power of immersing yourself in cold water.

"I am excited to bring this unique collaboration to premiere at HOME," says Liz Richardson, "and merge the open water swimming community and theatre world into one atmospheric hour!"

SWIM is supported by Cruse Bereavement Care and The Outdoor Swimming Society

PERFORMANCE CALENDAR Tue 9 July 2019, 19:45 Wed 10 July 2019, 19:45 (press night performance) Thu 11 July 2019, 14:45 Thu 11 July 2019, 19:45 (Captioned performance) Fri 12 July 2019, 19:45 (British Sign Language-interpreted performance) Sat 13 July 2019, 14:45 (Audio-Described performance) Sat 13 July 2019, 19:45

TICKETS £12.50 (concessions £5 - £10)





