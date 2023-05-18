STUDLAND SOHO Launches This PRIDE Weekend

The event is set for 1 July.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 2 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 4 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

STUDLAND SOHO Launches This PRIDE Weekend

As the countdown to London's PRIDE celebrations gear up, four of the city's hottest queer club nights join forces for a special event in the heart of Soho to celebrate PRIDE. Welcome to Studland Soho. Saddle up and get ready to ride!

Little Gay Brother, Feel It, Fèmmme Fraîche and Meat, come together for a huge 3000 cap mega-rave at London's new super club, HERE, at Outernet. Situated in the Wild West End, Studland debuts where it all started for London's queer community and the beating heart of the LGBQTI+ scene - Soho. Studland Soho will take over the whole complex of the new Outernet space; including cocktail lounge, The Lower Third club space, and HERE, a new purpose built, state of the art club space. Tickets are available here from just £10), with a portion going to help an LGBTQ+ charity.

The crews have united to lasso the finest selectors in game, including the three P's of Pride - Berlin's Paramida! London fave Peach, and Scotland's Prosumer! These solid gold studs will be joined by the regulars and residents of Little Gay Brother, Feel It, Fèmmme Fraîche and Meat - which make these parties so widely loved. Michelle Manetti, the Meat Boys, Dan Beaumont, Princess Julia, Jonjo Jury, Bryony Masters, Mike Menace, Darren & Linzi, will all take to the decks to keep Soho swinging until the early hours. It's a serious selection on board for this outing to the Wild West End.

This special day into night event takes place from 6pm to late, allowing each party to run free and bring their unique style to Soho; from the Little Gay Brother dancers and their iconic treadmills, to the sexy boys and bears who are the Meat GoGos. The whole event will be accompanied by bonkers visuals from Klub Artefakt, and will raise money for an LGBTQ+ charity.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

FUSE International Festival Returns With UK Premiere Of New Musical WILD Photo
FUSE International Festival Returns With UK Premiere Of New Musical WILD

FUSE International will return to Kingston-Upon-Thames this summer with a host of events spanning theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, music and visual arts, taking place over ten days from 30 June-9 July in an international celebration of live performance and creativity - all created by young and emerging artists from around the world. 

Royal & Derngate, Hydrocracker and Deafconnect Host WHO CARES 2032 Photo
Royal & Derngate, Hydrocracker and Deafconnect Host WHO CARES 2032

Royal & Derngate, Hydrocracker and Deaf connect present the world premiere of WHO CARES 2032, an interactive digital experience about the potential future of healthcare, available from 31 May 2023.

Brian Conley Will Star in Milton Keynes Theatre Pantomime CINDERELLA Photo
Brian Conley Will Star in Milton Keynes Theatre Pantomime CINDERELLA

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced that pantomime legend Brian Conley will lead this year’s panto cast in the magical family favourite Cinderella from 9 Dec 2023 to 14 Jan 2024.  

ANNA KARENINA Comes to Bristol Old Vic in June Photo
ANNA KARENINA Comes to Bristol Old Vic in June

After the West End success of Bristol Old Vic and the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh’s Touching the Void, the theatres join forces once again with Tolstoy’s masterpiece Anna Karenina, in a world premiere production, reimagined for the Bristol Old Vic stage, by writer Lesley Hart and directed by Polina Kalinina (running in Bristol from 7-24 Jun).


More Hot Stories For You

2023 Shubbak Festival to Take Place This Summer Featuring Performances, Community Workshops & More2023 Shubbak Festival to Take Place This Summer Featuring Performances, Community Workshops & More
Cast Set for Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO at Wilton's Music Hall and on TourCast Set for Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO at Wilton's Music Hall and on Tour
Giant Puppets Invite People To Celebrate England's High Streets This SummerGiant Puppets Invite People To Celebrate England's High Streets This Summer
Updates Revealed For Birmingham Festival 2023Updates Revealed For Birmingham Festival 2023

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
New Theatre (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheldrake on Shakespeare: Live!
Old Fire Station (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Last First
The Space (6/06-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Bridgewater Hall (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You