STUDLAND SOHO Launches This PRIDE Weekend

As the countdown to London's PRIDE celebrations gear up, four of the city's hottest queer club nights join forces for a special event in the heart of Soho to celebrate PRIDE. Welcome to Studland Soho. Saddle up and get ready to ride!

Little Gay Brother, Feel It, Fèmmme Fraîche and Meat, come together for a huge 3000 cap mega-rave at London's new super club, HERE, at Outernet. Situated in the Wild West End, Studland debuts where it all started for London's queer community and the beating heart of the LGBQTI+ scene - Soho. Studland Soho will take over the whole complex of the new Outernet space; including cocktail lounge, The Lower Third club space, and HERE, a new purpose built, state of the art club space. Tickets are available here from just £10), with a portion going to help an LGBTQ+ charity.

The crews have united to lasso the finest selectors in game, including the three P's of Pride - Berlin's Paramida! London fave Peach, and Scotland's Prosumer! These solid gold studs will be joined by the regulars and residents of Little Gay Brother, Feel It, Fèmmme Fraîche and Meat - which make these parties so widely loved. Michelle Manetti, the Meat Boys, Dan Beaumont, Princess Julia, Jonjo Jury, Bryony Masters, Mike Menace, Darren & Linzi, will all take to the decks to keep Soho swinging until the early hours. It's a serious selection on board for this outing to the Wild West End.

This special day into night event takes place from 6pm to late, allowing each party to run free and bring their unique style to Soho; from the Little Gay Brother dancers and their iconic treadmills, to the sexy boys and bears who are the Meat GoGos. The whole event will be accompanied by bonkers visuals from Klub Artefakt, and will raise money for an LGBTQ+ charity.