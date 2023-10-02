STRANGER SINGS, SHREK, MY LIFE IN MUSICALS, and More Set For the Belgrade Theatre Coventry's 2024 Season

The Belgrade Theatre Coventry has revealed details of what’s coming up in 2024.

The spring season includes a number of nationally and internationally acclaimed shows as part of their UK tours including Frantic Assembly’s new production of Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis (23-27 January), Shrek (30 January - 4 February), and The Woman In Black (30 April – 4 May)

Other shows coming to the theatre include empowering pop musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World (7-11 February) the smash-hit parody musical Stranger Sings (1-2 March) and ‘a billion colour’ musical Frankie Goes To Bollywood (2-6 July). Sir Tim Rice then brings My Life In Musicals to the Belgrade (11 May) with vocal accompaniments from leading West End stars.

Other not-to-miss B2 dramas include award-winning theatre company ThickSkin’s deep dive into consumer culture Peak Stuff (21-22 March), and Stan’s Café Community Service (10-13 April), inspired by the life of a community hero set against a backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain.

Family entertainment continues to be at the heart of the Belgrade’s programme, with two of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s well-loved stories coming to Coventry with The Gruffalo’s Child (16-18 February) Zog & The Flying Doctors (26-28 March). Alongside them are Everyman Theatre’s A Midsummer Night's Dream (24-27 April), Children’s Theatre Partnership and Rose Theatre’s new production of The Boy at the Back of the Class (15-18 May) and Oddsocks’ Julius Caesar (17-19 June). And looking ahead, Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out (27-29 August) will round off the summer holidays.

For the adults, a variety of comedy nights are available throughout the season including Guz Khan Live! (28 January), Fascinating Aîda - The 40th Anniversary Show (22-23 February), Stewart Lee – Basic Lee (24-25 February) and Frankie Boyle – Lap of Shame (27 February).

Music and entertainment highlights include: QUEENZ The Show with Balls (3-5 April),The Magic of Motown (13 February), Whitney – Queen of the Night (20 February), The Last Days of Disco (30 March), The Sensational 60’s Experience (16 April), Seven Drunken Nights (8 May), What’s Love Got To Do With It (19 June) Vampires Rock – Ghost Train (21 February) and Rush – A Joyous Jamaican Journey (17 April) and The Simon & Garfunkel Story (28 June).

Opera fans can also enjoy Puccini’s La Bohéme (14 February), Bizet’s Carmen (15 February).

Chief Executive Laura Elliot said, “We are so excited to bring these brilliant shows and companies to Coventry this year. We want to be a home for world-class transformative, entertaining theatre and musicals - bringing the best of the best to Coventry and putting on stories - either produced by us or received by us from elsewhere - that are truly distinctive, exciting, momentum building and which bring that moment where you go ‘I just saw something extraordinary’... and that stays with you for weeks!”

With a My Belgrade Subscription package, audiences can SAVE 15% when booking for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade’s Autumn/Winter Season and 25% when booking 5 or more participating shows. Discounts only apply to full priced tickets in all but the lowest price bands.