STILL WATER to Premiere at White Bear Theatre

The show is presented on Friday, 13th November 2020 at 3.00pm, 6.30pm, and 8.30pm.

Tramp presents STILL WATER, a new play by Hannah Kennedy, starring Lizzie Aaryn-Stanton, and directed by Jack Silver at the White Bear Theatre.

The show is presented on Friday, 13th November 2020 at 3.00pm, 6.30pm, and 8.30pm.

Box office: 0333 012 4963

Online: www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk

Tramp will present the debut full-length play from exciting new playwright Hannah Kennedy for three socially-distanced performances.

Still Water is a funny, surreal, and heart-wrenching sci-fi fable about time, love...and plumbing.

Hannah Kennedy is a playwright who is currently studying an MFA in Writing for Stage and Broadcast Media at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Still Water will be her first full-length play to be staged. Her previously staged short works include FIRE (Thornhill Theatre Festival Harpy Production Anthology), Her Name is Theatre (Rapid Reel), Lies (The Director's Cut) and Lipstick (Keep On Writing 2020).

Lizzie Aaryn-Stanton is an award winning British actress. Lizzie starred as Beth in the horror movie Book of Monsters, which headlined London's Frightfest film festival. She's appeared on BBC's Doctors, and feature films Faith and The Good Neighbour. Lizzie's stage credits include the lead Leona in the Offie-nominated Confessional by Tennessee Williams at Southwark Playhouse, with Lizzie garnering universal critical praise.

Jack Silver is an Offie-nominated theatre and film director, writer, and producer. Jack, directed and co-wrote the sell-out run of Blow: A deaf girl's fight at this year's Vault Festival, which was a finalist in the Charlie Hartill Award in 2019 and a nominee for the Vault Origin Award 2020. He directed a semi-immersive version of Confessional by Tennessee Williams at Edinburgh Fringe in 2015, which The Stage called "A mini-masterpiece of theatre". The show transferred to Southwark Playhouse in 2016, picking up multiple Offie nominations and broke the box office record for Southwark's studio space, The Little. Before coming into the industry he had a successful career in tech and as a journalist and wrote a best-selling book on web design. He is descended from a 16th Century female pirate, likes rum and raisin ice cream, and has seen the film Legally Blonde over 20 times.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You