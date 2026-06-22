STILL LIFE Will Open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane's Grand Saloon Bar

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Still Life, the play that inspired 'Brief Encounter' will come to life in an immersive new production in Theatre Royal Drury Lane's Grand Saloon Bar. This unique West End dining and theatrical experience will run for one week only!

With Noël Coward's life-size bronze looking on from the balcony, diners will be transported back to the tearoom of Milford Junction railway station. Brought to you by Bob and Co. & Wild Pursuit Theatre, Coward's play turns a chance meeting between two married strangers into one of the most iconic love stories ever told between suburban housewife Laura Jesson and an idealistic doctor, Alec Harvey, who, after a brief encounter, continue to meet at the station cafe over the course of several weeks.

The audience will enjoy table service in one of the most stunning Regency rooms in London accompanied by live music.

Later adapted into Sir David Lean's classic British film, 'Brief Encounter', this unique experience combines live music, a delicious afternoon tea and champagne, and a five-strong cast to bring the definitive whirlwind romance to life in amongst the diners!

'Still Life', directed by Tam Williams, was originally staged in the Waterwheel Bar at The Mill at Sonning Theatre in Berkshire.

The event will run Monday 7 to Saturday 12 September.

About the Cast:

Alasdair Craig (Alec Harvey) recently played Larry Page in the 10th anniversary revival of 'Sunny Afternoon' (UK tour). His West End roles include 'War Horse' (National Theatre/West End), 'Twelfth Night' and 'The Taming of the Shrew' (Old Vic Theatre).

Rachel Pickup (Laura Jesson) most recent theatre was the world premiere of 'Springwood' at Hampstead Theatre. She has played many classical heroines for the RSC, The Globe, the West End and Off Broadway in New York. Her West End roles include 'The 39 Steps' (Criterion Theatre). Since 2023 she appeared as Miss André in HBO's 'The Gilded Age'.

Elizabeth Elvin (Myrtle) Her West End credits include 'The Mousetrap' (St Martin's Theatre), 'The Bells' (Lyceum Theatre), 'Hello, Dolly!', (Prince of Wales), and 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' with legendary Frankie Howerd (Piccadilly Theatre).

Antony Jardine (Albert, Stanley, Bill, Johnnie) His credits include 'Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution (County Hall), 'The Secret Garden' (York Theatre Royal).

Emily Panes (Beryl, Mildred, Dolly, Young Man) was last seen in the West End in 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.

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