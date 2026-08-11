Jimmy Rees Will Embark on UK Tour With IN REEL LIFE

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Australian comedian and internet sensation Jimmy Rees OAM will head on a debut UK tour. Having recently played to 150,000 in the southern hemisphere and currently at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026 at the Gilded Balloon running 7–16 August at 7pm, comedy star Jimmy Rees brings his hit show “In Reel Life” to the rest of the UK.

Known for his sharp observational humour, fast-paced delivery, and ability to turn everyday frustrations into relatable sketches, Rees delivers a high-energy, tightly crafted hour built for packed Fringe audiences. Presale tickets are available on 12th August at 10am, followed by General Onsale at 10am on 13th August. Tickets are available at MickPerrin.com

In Reel Life is a fast, fearless and unpredictable mix of stand-up, character comedy, and sketch. The show delivers relentless satire, rapid-fire transformations, and big audience reactions as Rees explores internet culture, social trends, and the chaos of everyday modern life.

Jimmy first became a household name as Jimmy Giggle on the award-winning Giggle and Hoot, spending a decade on Australian television and touring to more than 500,000 people. Previously a fan favourite on Taskmaster Australia, Jimmy is also known globally for his viral character universe, including Meanwhile in Australia, the Brighton Ladies and the Guy Who Decides.

With a following of more than 4.5 million, his sketches have become shared cultural moments across generations. During the pandemic, his content exploded, reaching millions worldwide and generating more than 180 million viewing minutes on Facebook in 2021 alone, alongside significant reach across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Jimmy has also collaborated with everyone from Chelsea Handler, JoJo Siwa and Robert Irwin.

Jimmy's 2022 national tour expanded from five shows to 35 sold-out dates in major venues, marking one of the year's standout comedy successes. In late 2025, he completed a metro tour featuring brand-new characters and his signature chaotic style, including a comedic take on Donald Trump, across nine packed shows.

In 2024, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, becoming Jimmy Rees OAM in recognition of his services to comedy and charity.

Now, after a 15-year career built on character-driven humour and mass appeal, UK audiences are set to see what the global hype is about as Rees brings his distinctive brand of high-energy, cross-generational comedy to Edinburgh and the rest of the UK for the first time.

Tour Dates

Monday 15 February — Norwich — Playhouse

Wednesday 17 February — Birmingham — The Glee

Thursday 18 February — Leeds — The Glee

Friday 19 February — Salford Quays — The Lowry

Saturday 20 February — Newcastle — The Stand

Sunday 21 February — London — Leicester Square Theatre

Monday 22 February — Bristol — The Redgrave Theatre

Tuesday 23 February — Bath — Komedia

Wednesday 24 February — Cardiff — The Glee

Friday 26 February — Brighton — Dome Corn Exchange

Sunday 28 February — Glasgow — The Glee

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