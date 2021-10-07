Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STICK MAN to be Presented at Theatre Royal Winchester

pixeltracker

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man heads to Theatre Royal Winchester’s stage on Thursday 28 October.

Oct. 7, 2021  
STICK MAN to be Presented at Theatre Royal Winchester

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Stick Man heads to Theatre Royal Winchester's stage on Thursday 28 October.

This delightful adaptation for the stage by Freckle Productions is touching, funny and utterly original.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

This award-winning production, from the team behind Zog, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Thursday 28 October. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Performa/Dance Presents BLUEGRASS JUNCTION This Month
  • Austin PLAYFEST to Feature Theatre Companies Across Austin, November 11-15
  • Seismic Dance Event In Austin Announces Final Lineup, Shares Daily Artist Schedule & Releases Single Day Tickets
  • HOME Announces 'HOME Cookin' For The Holidays' Virtual Benefit