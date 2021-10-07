STICK MAN to be Presented at Theatre Royal Winchester

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Stick Man heads to Theatre Royal Winchester's stage on Thursday 28 October.

This delightful adaptation for the stage by Freckle Productions is touching, funny and utterly original.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

This award-winning production, from the team behind Zog, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Thursday 28 October. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.