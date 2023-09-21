STICK MAN Returns to London Next Month

London's family festive fixture! Stick Man will leave the family tree this Autumn/Winter and return to its West End home for the twelfth year in a row. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Freckle Productions' smash-hit adaptation of Stick Man will once again play at the Leicester Square Theatre from Saturday 21 October – Tuesday 2 January 24.

'Stick Man lives in the family tree

With his Stick Lady Love

and their stick children three...'

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man in the West End will feature Jonathan Cobb and Killian Thomas Lefevre as 'Stick Man', Charlotte Gascoyne and Maya Elliott as 'Stick Lady Love' and Patrick Orkney and Niall Morris as 'Actor-Musician'.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2023 Stick Man celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

Stick Man also continues to tour the UK, with the 2023 autumn leg kicking off in Horsham on 5 December, and visiting High Wycombe, Southend, Tonbridge, Edinburgh, Leeds, Chester, Huddersfield, Newcastle, York, Guildford, Worcester, Bristol, Sheffield, and Southampton. Full tour dates are at www.stickmanlive.com