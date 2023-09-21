STICK MAN Returns to London Next Month

Performances run from Saturday 21 October – Tuesday 2 January 24.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Photos: See Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL World Photo 4 Photos: See Matt Doyle & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL

STICK MAN Returns to London Next Month

STICK MAN Returns to London Next Month

London's family festive fixture! Stick Man will leave the family tree this Autumn/Winter and return to its West End home for the twelfth year in a row.  Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Freckle Productions' smash-hit adaptation of Stick Man will once again play at the Leicester Square Theatre from Saturday 21 October – Tuesday 2 January 24.

'Stick Man lives in the family tree
With his Stick Lady Love
and their stick children three...'

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man in the West End will feature Jonathan Cobb and Killian Thomas Lefevre as 'Stick Man', Charlotte Gascoyne and Maya Elliott as 'Stick Lady Love' and Patrick Orkney and Niall Morris as 'Actor-Musician'.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2023 Stick Man celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

Stick Man also continues to tour the UK, with the 2023 autumn leg kicking off in Horsham on 5 December, and visiting High Wycombe, Southend, Tonbridge, Edinburgh, Leeds, Chester, Huddersfield, Newcastle, York, Guildford, Worcester, Bristol, Sheffield, and Southampton. Full tour dates are at www.stickmanlive.com




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Museum of the Home Will Host the Winter Edition of Queeriosities Fair Photo
Museum of the Home Will Host the Winter Edition of Queeriosities Fair

Museum of the Home will host the Winter edition of curator Davy Pittoors’s Queeriosities fair on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December 2023. Building on the success of May’s inaugural event, the fair again invites LGBTQIA+ artists, makers, and small businesses to come together and share work that explores the relationship between identity and home. Learn more about the fair here!

2
Full Cast Set For THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse Photo
Full Cast Set For THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse

Following the success of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense opening their autumn season, Wiltshire Creative has announced the full cast for The Girl on the Train, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks’ film. Find out who is starring in the show here!

3
Londoners Urged to Submit Selfies to Create New Artwork Celebrating 150 Years of Alexandra Photo
Londoners Urged to Submit Selfies to Create New Artwork Celebrating 150 Years of Alexandra Palace

Londoners and beyond are invited to submit selfies for a major new artwork celebrating 150 years of Alexandra Palace. Learn more about how to participate here!

4
The Kings Theatre Portsmouth Launches 2023 Panto Photo
The Kings Theatre Portsmouth Launches 2023 Panto

This year’s Pompey Panto was officially launched onboard the HMS Warrior in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as the cast arrived on a vintage Pompey bus! Learn more about the pantomime performance and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Quarry Theatre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Nottingham Playhouse (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You