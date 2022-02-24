SPRINGBOARD - A FESTIVAL OF OPPORTUNITY FOR EARLY YEARS COMPANIES Comes to the King's Head Theatre in March

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Ravenhill and Hannah Price, Producer Sofi Berenger and the whole team at the King's Head Theatre, have announced the first details of SPRINGBOARD: a festival for shows that lost a performance slot after the cancellation of VAULT Festival, and for companies that were impacted due to the pandemic.

The Springboard festival will see some of the best early career companies from across the capital and beyond given the chance to perform their shows on the world-renowned Islington pub theatre's stage from 29 March - 23 April 2022. Springboard will be a festival of work across genres and forms, including cabaret, drag, political and personal drama and comedy.

With 87% of shows created by, or telling the stories of LGBTQ+ people, the season reflects the King's Head's commitment to exploring the many diverse stories and artists that make up the LGBTQ+ community.

Shows announced so far are:

THE SILVER BELL ("A story of love, loss and interdimensional travel", 29 March - 2 April), FRUITS, OR THE DECLINE OF A DISTANT MEMORY ("A dive into the universal subconscious", 29 March - 2 April), BABY DOLL ("A queer love story exploring sex, trust and intimacy", 5 - 9 April), GREY WIDOW ("A One Queen Comedy of Horrors", 5 - 9 April), A PARTNERSHIP ("We aren't normal, Zach. So why are we trying to be?", 10 - 11 April), DRAG QUEENS V ZOMBIES ("Dead fabulous new comedy about a pandemic (not that one)", 12 - 16 April), DRAG BABY ("A play about family, queer friendship and giving away your sperm", 17 - 18 April), ABOUT 500 ("With only 'about 500' ovulations, it's a woman's race against time", 18 - 23 April), and EATING MYSELF ("A powerful female exploration about food, culture, body image and self-care...with a dash of South American flavour", 19 - 23 April). Further shows will be announced shortly.

Tickets from £10 are on sale now via https://kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on

Producer Sofi Berenger said, "Spaces like VAULT Festival, the Kings Head and London's Fringe Theatre scene at large are crucial for artists to create new work, embark on creative ventures, and highlight new stories, by new artists, across genres, forms and disciplines. I'm delighted that my first season at King's Head Theatre will feature a Queer-led festival facilitating just that. Our doors are open to everyone making work in every way and we're delighted to welcome you to it too."

Co-Artistic Director Mark Ravenhill said, "It's been a tough couple of years for young theatre makers. So it's encouraging to see so many of them coming back with new, fresh work for our King's Head Theatre Springboard festival. It will be great also to welcome audiences back to share a range of work that's youthful, contemporary and more than a little bit queer."

The King's Head Theatre was established in 1970. Passionate about great theatre, it is known for its challenging work and support of early career artists.

The King's Head is committed to fighting prejudice through the work it stages, and the artists and staff it works with. The team believes in fair pay for all on the fringe and creates accessible routes for early career artists to stage their work - work they are passionate about. In 2022, subject to a fundraising campaign, the King's Head Theatre will move into a custom-built space in the heart of Islington Square, directly behind its current home securing the future of the venue for generations to come.