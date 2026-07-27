SPELLS OF THE SEA to Have London Workshop This Summer

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Megan Ann Rasmussen Productions and Robin Bache Gray will present a private London workshop of Spells of the Sea, a new family musical with book by Guinevere Govea and Anna Pickett and music and lyrics by Guinevere Govea. Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (Barnum, UK Tour; The Last Five Years, Garrick Theatre; Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace; Southwark Playhouse) and music directed by Lee Freeman. The workshop marks the first step towards a UK commercial production. The readings will take place 27th July - 8th August.

Spells of the Sea is the story of Finley Frankfurter, a fifteen-year-old fisherwoman who cannot catch a thing. When her father falls ill, she sets sail on a wild, funny and enchanted voyage to find the one cure that might save him. Pirates, monsters and the smell of the ocean included; a musical about resilience, belief and the courage to keep casting your line.

The cast will feature Chrissie Bhima (Tina: The Musical, The Witches [National Theatre] and I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical); Michael Matus (Wicked, Hex [National Theatre] and King Lear); Adam Pearce (LES MISERABLES, Sunset Boulevard and Love Never Dies); Nicole-Lily Baisden (Anything Goes, 42nd Street and The Book of Mormon); Lizzie Bea (Hairspray, LES MISERABLES and Sister Act); Josh Barnett (The Book of Mormon, Newsies and Cruel Intentions); ad Nathan Correll (9 to 5 The Musical and Prague Shakespeare Company).

Following its world premiere at Metro Theater Company in 2023, Spells of the Sea was invited to perform at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

The production is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with musical direction by Lee Freeman. Casting is by Harry Blumenau Casting, general management is by James Steel Productions, artwork is by Rebecca Pitt, and marketing and social media are by SteelHouse.Lon

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