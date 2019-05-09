SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON Heads To Crewe Next Month

A new show celebrating the life and musical talent of legendary American singer songwriter Paul Simon is heading to Crewe next month, prior to its run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Something About Simon visits Crewe Lyceum for one night only on Saturday 1 June 2019, the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the "hearts and bones" of audiences all over the world, resulting in a phenomenal career that has spanned more than seven decades. And now a new show is shining the spotlight on the illustrious career of a music icon.

Something About Simon was recently premiered in Liverpool, where it enjoyed a successful two-night pilot run at the Epstein Theatre in Autumn 2018. Initially promoted as one performance, a second date was added due to popular demand.

The show received 5-star reviews - and now producers are taking this new revised version of the show across the region. The show has successfully secured a place at the prestigious Assembly Rooms throughout August at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Paul Simon began his career as one half of globally successful duo Simon and Garfunkel. He went on to enjoy an incredible solo career, which included 13 multi-million selling albums and 16 Grammy Awards, amongst countless other awards and accolades.

Now singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones takes to the stage to tell the unique story of one of his idols, combining visuals, stage design, storytelling and, of course, that iconic music and incredible songs.

A natural storyteller, with charisma and warm Liverpudlian charm, Gary weaves together songs and stories that cross the Atlantic, from New Jersey to the North West of England. He traces the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career, that occasionally mirror his own.

Music highlights include classic ballads including The Sound of Silence, America and Kathy's Song, to the more upbeat Me And Julio, 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover, Wristband to the iconic Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

Performer Gary Edward Jones commented: "We thoroughly enjoyed the creative process for Something About Simon, taking the show from paper to rehearsals to stage. We were completely overwhelmed by the audience response, and now we cannot wait for the next phase in the show's development - next stop Crewe Lyceum in Spring."

Something About Simon is brought to the Crewe theatre by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones for Something About Productions with artistic advisor being Gareth Tudor Price.

Producer Bill Elms added: "It was always our intention to take Something About Simon across the region. Feedback from the pilot run was incredible and inspiring, and it made us even more determined to take the story on the road, where it belongs. Whether you are a Paul Simon fan or not, audiences have been loving this show."

Something About Simon is not a tribute show. It is one musician authentically honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.





