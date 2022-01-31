SLEEPOVER Comes to Pyramid in April

Working mums are being invited to switch off from the pressures of adult life and rewind the clock back to 1990 for a nostalgic celebration of their teenage years.

All Things Considered Theatre Company's Sleepover is coming to Pyramid Arts Centre for two performances on Saturday, 9 April, and is aimed at women aged 35 and over and anyone who was once a teenager.

The carefree days of back combed fringes, Just Seventeen magazine, New Kids on the Block and White Musk perfume may seem a distant memory but they will all be front and centre in this vibrant stage show.

Creators Sarah Hogarth and Emma Bramley's aim was to vividly recreate the days when we all lived for our mates, belly laughs and sleepovers and life seemed so much simpler.

The intimate story explore the themes of sisterhood, friendship and coming of age and audiences are invited to reconnect with their inner teen for a reflection of who they were and who they have become.

Sarah, from All Things Considered, said: "When we hit our 40s we started to reminisce and think about our teenage selves. We wondered how much we had changed and if, perhaps, we had lost the risk taking, the freedom and the belly laughs that we remembered.

"We also wondered what our teenage selves would think of us now and if they would be proud or disappointed. So we began to make Sleepover. As the Covid crisis hit we knew we wanted to emerge with something that was joyous, playful and a night of escape."

After all, it's been over a year since we've been able to hang out with our mates properly - so this Sleepover is long overdue.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/sleepover or call the box office on 01925 442345.