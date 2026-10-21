SLEEPING BEAUTY Will Open at Perth Theatre This Festive Season
Barrie Hunter leads the cast as Dame Livvie McSkivvie in the pantomime, which reunites the creative team behind Perth Theatre's award-winning THE SNOW QUEEN.
Perth Theatre will welcome audiences this festive season for a reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, running from 27 November to 31 December 2026.
There's a party up at The Big Hoose. Laird Sir Coupar Angus and his wife Annie have just welcomed a bonny baby girl, Aurora, and everyone is celebrating. Well, nearly everyone. Annie's banished sister, Malania The Mirthless, has a face like thunder and a very nasty curse up her sleeve.
If Aurora pricks her finger on a spinning wheel before her 21st birthday, she'll fall into a Deep Sleep. So, the wee princess is whisked away to The Wee Hoose, disguised as “Rory” and raised by the wonderful Dame Livvie McSkivvie and her son Murray, a child-prodigy chef with a serious talent for pies. What could possibly go wrong?
Saving the day falls to a household of lovable chaos, a local psychic called Claire Bouyant and the loudest audience in Scotland.
A staple of the Perth Theatre panto season, Writer & Director Barrie Hunter leads the cast in the role of Dame Livvie McSkivvie. He is joined by Jessica Donnelly (Gallus in Weegieland) as Aurora Angus, Lauren Ellis Steele (The High Life – Still Living It!) as the wicked Malania the Mirthless, Fiona Wood (The Great Gatsby) as Lady Annie Angus and Greg Powrie (Frankenstein) as Sir Coupar Angus. Returning to Perth, panto favourite Ewan Somers (The Snow Queen) plays Murray McSkivvie, with Martin Murphy (Aladdie) as Hamish and Ensemble, and Jen Cassidy who makes her panto debut as Claire Bouyant and Ensemble. Brooke Robertson (Rent) completes the company as Off-Stage Swing and Dance Captain.
The production reunites Perthshire audiences with the award-winning creative team behind Perth Theatre's The Snow Queen, which received the Outstanding Pantomime award at the 2025 Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS). The team includes Writer and Director Barrie Hunter, Musical Director Alan Penman, Associate Director and Choreographer Chris Stuart Wilson, Lighting Designer Wayne Dowdeswell, and Set and Costume Designer Becky Minto.
Perth Theatre's Sleeping Beauty runs from 27 November to 31 December, with an opening night performance on 28 November at 7pm.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
A Brew To A Kill
Hogs Back Brewery (10/24-11/15)
|
Albert's Boy
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (2/26-3/20)
|
Pinocchio
Jacksons Lane (12/15-12/20)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/29-12/29)
|
Great British Theatre Awards
Central Hall Westminster (11/02-11/02)
|
Matilda in Concert (PG) Hosted and narrated live by Danny DeVito
The Royal Albert Hall (10/30-10/30)
|
Simon Yates Of Touching The Void: My Mountain Life
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/10-11/10)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
Quay Arts (11/14-11/14)
|
Wolf Country
Alnwick Playhouse (1/21-1/30)
|
The Sleep Show
Jacksons Lane (11/20-11/22)