K-MUSIC FESTIVAL to Return to London for 13th Edition This Autumn

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K-Music Festival, London's largest celebration of Korean music and culture, will return for its 13th edition this autumn with an ambitious programme showcasing the depth, diversity and creativity of Korea's thriving music scene. Expanding its scope for 2026, the festival embraces contemporary hip-hop, art pop and gaming soundtracks alongside traditional Korean music, contemporary composition, jazz, post-rock, immersive sound art and cross-cultural collaboration.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre UK, the festival takes place from September 28th - November 23rd across some of London's most celebrated venues including Southbank Centre, Royal Albert Hall, Rich Mix, Jazz Café, EartH Theatre, Stone Nest and Upstairs at Ronnie's. While Korean culture continues to enjoy unprecedented global popularity, K-Music Festival offers audiences the opportunity to experience a broader spectrum of Korea's musical identity, presenting artists who draw on centuries-old traditions while pushing boldly into new creative territory.

The festival opens on September 28th at EartH Theatre with a special multi-artist showcase celebrating the breadth and creativity of Korea's contemporary music scene. Bringing together acclaimed folk innovators ADG7, genre-defying hip-hop duo Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA and singer-songwriter Chang Kiha, one of Korea's most distinctive contemporary artists, the opening night offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience a remarkable cross-section of sounds shaping modern Korean culture today.

Described by The Guardian as possessing "all the flash of K-pop", multi-award-winning ensemble ADG7 blend Korean folk traditions and shamanic ritual music with contemporary sounds, dynamic choreography and infectious energy. Presenting their latest project Let's Dance!, the eight-piece group transform traditions from the Hwanghaedo region of western North Korea into a thrilling modern live experience. Fresh from appearances at major international festivals including Glastonbury, the performance marks the opening night of the group's new European tour.

Joining them are sibling duo Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA, one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Korean hip-hop. Raised between Miami, New York and Seoul, the pair have built an international following through their genre-defying blend of hip-hop, trap, electronica and internet-age experimentation. Known for viral tracks including MUKKBANG and ALL-BUT-DIED, they recently made their London debut at SXSW London 2026 and bring a bold new dimension to this year's festival programme.

Completing the bill is Chang Kiha, whose singular body of work spans art pop, alternative pop and indie rock. Renowned for his sharp songwriting, inventive arrangements and charismatic stage presence, he has established himself as one of Korea's most influential and original contemporary artists.

Together, the three acts create a mini-festival within the festival itself, offering an unforgettable introduction to K-Music Festival 2026 and a powerful statement of its commitment to showcasing the full spectrum of Korea's contemporary music scene.

On October 3rd, musicians from Korea and France come together at Stone Nest for the one-off performance Wind Alone, Sand Alone - Make No Sound. Presented in the round, the boundary-blurring work of sonic theatre combines medieval chant, Korean traditional music, ambient sound and improvisation, transforming the venue into a living acoustic landscape where sound, breath and resonance become part of the performance itself. The project features six musicians including Eunyong Sim of acclaimed Korean post-rock group JAMBINAI.

The festival continues on October 11th with Korean Games in Concert at the Purcell Room, Southbank Centre. Performed by the National Gugak Center's acclaimed orchestra, the concert celebrates the music of Black Desert alongside a selection of Korea's most iconic gaming soundtracks. Featuring newly arranged music from Black Desert, Lies of P, Solo Leveling: ARISE, Skul: The Hero Slayer, SANABI and Let's Get Rich, the performance reimagines these beloved scores through the rich textures of traditional Korean instruments, accompanied by visuals inspired by historic Seoul and Gyeongbokgung Palace.

On October 17th, Chudahye Chagis bring their explosive live show to Rich Mix, blending Korean shamanic ritual music with psychedelic funk, hip-hop, R&B and rock. Led by vocalist Chu Dahye, the Seoul-based group have earned widespread acclaim for their boundary-pushing approach, with their latest album SOSUMINJOK winning Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Song at the 2026 Korean Music Awards.

At the Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room on October 29th, acclaimed gayageum player and composer Kyungso Park joins Swedish bassist Björn Meyer for a rare cross-cultural collaboration. Park is renowned for dissolving the boundaries between traditional and contemporary Korean music, while Meyer - an ECM recording artist and recipient of the Swiss Music Prize - has established himself as one of Europe's most inventive bassists. Together they promise an intimate performance drawing on Korean, jazz and contemporary influences.

On November 11th, acclaimed power trio Dongyang Gozupa return to London following their sold-out appearance at K-Music Festival in 2022. Performing at Rich Mix, the group fuse progressive and post-rock influences with the distinctive sound of the yanggeum(a Korean hammered dulcimer), creating expansive instrumental music driven by intricate rhythms and soaring melodies. The trio will also preview new material from an upcoming release, continuing a trajectory that has seen them perform everywhere from WOMAD Chile and the Rainforest World Music Festival to Lincoln Center in New York.

K-Music Festival will make its debut at Upstairs at Ronnie's, Ronnie Scott's newly opened performance space, on November 23rd with a special appearance from Baroque in Blue. Led by pianist and composer Jisu Jung, the ensemble brings together jazz improvisation and the structural elegance of Baroque music. Their distinctive sound reimagines Charlie Parker compositions through influences ranging from Romanticism and Impressionism to Shostakovich, earning a nomination for Best Global Contemporary Album at the 2026 Korean Music Awards.

K-Music Festival 2026

Opening Night: ADG7, Chang Kiha, Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA

Monday 28th September

EartH Theatre

https://earthackney.co.uk/events/k-music-festival-adg7-lets-dance-28th-sep-earth-london-tickets-xeovae/

Wind Alone, Sand Alone – Make No Sound

Saturday 3rd October

Stone Nest

https://www.stonenest.org/events/wind-alone-sand-alone

Korean Games in Concert

Sunday 11th October

Southbank Centre (Purcell Room)

https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/k-music-festival-2026-korean-games-in-concert/

Chudahye Chagis

Saturday 17th October

Rich Mix

https://richmix.org.uk/music/k-music-festival-chudahye-chagis/

Kyungso Park + Björn Meyer

Thursday 29th October

Royal Albert Hall (Elgar Room)

Ticket sales from early July

Dongyang Gozopa

Wednesday 11th November

Rich Mix

https://richmix.org.uk/music/k-music-festival-dongyang-gozupa/

Baroque in Blue

Monday 23rd November

Upstairs at Ronnie's

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