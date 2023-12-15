SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024

As the curtain goes up on their inaugural pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Broadway Theatre, Catford, Joy Productions and the Broadway today announce that their 2024 pantomime will be Sleeping Beauty.

Written and directed by Susie McKenna, the production opens at the Broadway Theatre in Catford on 8 December 2024, with previews from 7 December and runs until 31 December 2024.

Producer Julie Clare said today, “It is with huge excitement – oh yes it is! – that Joy Productions can announce that next year we will bring another beloved pantomime title to delight our diverse audiences, young and old alike. Susie McKenna has again worked her magic, re-imagining Sleeping Beauty for today and for the wonderful people of Lewisham. I can't wait to see the show come to life as we continue our pantomime adventure!”

Cllr James-J Walsh, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Communication at Lewisham Council added: “With panto back in Catford, Christmas has officially arrived across Lewisham. This year's production of Jack and the Beanstalk is delighting audiences young and old. It's a joy to both watch audiences mesmerised by this spectacular production, and hear the hearty belly laughs that are raising the roof, as Jack and the team go on their adventure.

“We're delighted that in the Broadway's 90th year, and after an extensive refurbishment, we've been able to invest in what is an outstanding quality show that we hope will encourage more people to support our local theatre throughout the year. We're delighted to announce that as part of next year's programme, Joy Productions will again be co-producing with us our next panto, Sleeping Beauty. Tickets are available now so please book, if you can.”

This will be the second pantomime from production company, Joy Productions, led by Olivier Award-Winning producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu, as part of a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II-listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime. With a vision to spread joy through pantomime to the children, families and communities of Lewisham and south-east London, Joy Productions' pantos aspire to honour tradition, and also be modern, inclusive and relevant to the communities they serve.