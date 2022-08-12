SIX, BUGSY MALONE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Come to the Belgrade This Autumn

The Belgrade Theatre will present some of the biggest West End titles taking to their stage in the coming months. Highlights include SIX, Bugsy Malone, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, plus the world premiere of the brand new musical, Bombay Superstar.

Audiences are invited into Fat Sam's Grand Slam Speakeasy from Tues 13 - Sun 18 Sept, as family-favourite Bugsy Malone embarks on its first ever UK tour. Featuring beloved songs like Bad Guys, You Give a Little Love and My Name is Tallulah, this is a pie-flinging, splurge gun-firing spectacular of a musical audiences don't want to miss out on.

Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE! The multi-award winning SIX arrives in Coventry from Tues 27 Sept - Sun 2 Oct. Having taken the world by storm following its world premiere at the Edinbrugh Fringe Festival in 2017, SIX remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

From Tues 4 - Sat 8 Oct, don your favourite suspenders and dig out your feather bowers - it's time to do the Time Warp (again) at The Rocky Horror Show. Packed full of iconic showtunes like Sweet Transvestite, Damnit Janet and Science Fiction/Double Feature, The Rocky Horror Show is a sexy, fierce and fabulously fun party where audience participation is always encouraged.

The Belgrade is delighted to present the world premiere of the brand new musical Bombay Superstar from Sat 15 - Sat 22 Oct, in co-production with Phizzical and The New Wolsey Theatre. A story of love and betrayal in the golden age of Bollywood cinema, Bombay Superstar is a jukebox musical featuring some of the most iconic Bollywood hits of the 1970s and 80s, and marks Phizzcal's 50th production.

Blooming starlet Laila is romanced by the dashing hero Sikandar, her co-star in blockbuster musicals. As their passion secretly grows, the intensity of their emotions threatens to burn everything in the city of hope and dreams. Will there be a happily ever after for the star-crossed lovers?

West End and Broadway sensation Beautiful - The Carole King Musical comes to Coventry from Tues 1 - Sat 5 Nov, telling the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom. Starring Molly-Grace Culter and Tom Milner - who both previously appeared in the Belgrade's 2018 production We'll Live and Die in These Town - Beautiful showcases King's stunning catalogue of hits, with songs like I Feel the Earth Move, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

Bringing the Belgrade's season of musicals to a close is Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) from Tues 7 - Sat 11 Feb 2023. Direct from its Olivier Award-winning run in London, this unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story stars an all-female cast and features a smashing soundtrack of songs like You're So Vain, Holding Out for a Hero and I Got You Babe.

Tickets for all of these shows and more are on sale now. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055. Phone lines are open 10:30am-2pm, Mon-Sat.

Book a My Belgrade Subscription and save 15% when you book for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade's Autumn Season (Sept-Feb) or save 25% when you book for 5 or more shows.