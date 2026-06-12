SIRENS: THE CONCERT SERIES to Open at The Emerald Theatre

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Sirens: The Concert Series will play The Emerald Theatre for six weeks only from Tuesday 30 June to Sunday 9 August 2026. Tickets are available now from universe.com/events/sirens-the-concert-series.

Five women. Twenty songs. One night you will not forget. Sirens brings together five elite female vocalists performing the songs and stories that defined a generation, a fearless celebration of female empowerment, from Madonna and Billie Eilish to Prince and Lady Gaga, Guns N' Roses and Alanis Morissette, reimagined through arrangements that exist nowhere else and performed with the precision of world-class musical theatre and the heat of a headline act. These five women do not ask for the room. They own it. Every song, every story, every moment built to move an audience that came for a great night out and leaves with something they were not expecting.

The show will feature Georgia Gagen (Ted Lasso, Heathers) as Angel, Dani Kobrin (Carrie) as Rodeo, Tilly Hart (Urinetown) as Venus, Natalie Amanda Gray (Recording Artist) as Firestarter. With a special guest starring as Renegade. Completing the company are covers Ashley J Hart and Georgia Pinkerton with swing Maisie Mandley.

Director Tara Overfield-Wilkinson said:

“I have been so lucky to work on lots of amazing West End and international shows over the years and just love seeing the impact a good show has on its audience. So I am extremely proud to direct this sensational production of Sirens and see how it affects and delights our audiences night after night. In Greek mythology, ‘Sirens' were dangerous, alluring creatures that used their enchanting voices and irresistible songs to lure passing sailors into treacherous rocky waters. Well now these ‘Sirens' have evolved into current rock and pop divas that sing their faces off to lure fun loving, party seeking audiences to The Emerald Theatre to enjoy a night of thrilling entertainment with incredible songs performed by five unbelievably talented women! See you there!!!”

Dollie Henry MBE, Staging & Choreography, said:

"Sirens is not just a concert; it is a celebration of female strength and sass! Come and watch five powerhouse performers take the stage by storm, bringing to life some truly memorable songs that share stories of love, loss, triumph, and everything in between. Whether you are coming with your girlfriends or bringing your man along for the ride, Sirens will thrill you, have you up on your feet singing along and dancing in the aisles. Sirens is a testament to the enduring spirit of women who refuse to be silenced. I am delighted to be staging and choreographing this soulful concert at The Emerald Theatre. Expect to be entertained and leave at the end of the night on a spirited feminine high!”

Book writer and lead producer Tegan Summer added:

“I conceived Sirens because women who reshape the world deserve a stage equal to their impact. It is one of the most meaningful, consuming pieces of work I have carried in my career and the West End is exactly where it belongs. I grew up watching women around me carry extraordinary strength that the world rarely stopped to honour. Sirens does just that. These women, their voices, their fire, their refusal to disappear, deserve to be centred, celebrated, and heard. Their stories are told through the world's greatest, most iconic pop, rock and soul anthems, and this incredible set of cast and creatives. This is the ultimate night out. I am proud and humbled to bring Sirens to the West End stage.”

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