SHEEP! to Make London Premiere at Greenwich Theatre

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Jenni Nikinmaa, A Finnish playwright & performer based in Ireland, will bring her new show 'Sheep!' over to London as part of SEE NEW program at Greenwich Theatre. Sheep! is a monologue about sheep, flocks and belonging, told by a sheep who doesn't know how to belong after she was sexually assaulted.

To find her way back into the herd, she weaves an off-beat comedic tale of sheep who are born, loved, and eaten - asking for it, having such cute lambs - and go to space in search of the lost connection.

Sheep! successfully premiered in Ireland, at Galway Theatre Festival in May 2026 and is set to have its London premiere at Greenwich Theatre on 24th of November. Before London, Sheep! Will come to Thessaloniki Fringe & Colchester Fringe.

Sheep! is partly autobiographical, which is no surprise with over 50% of women having experiences of sexual violence both in Ireland and in Finland during their lifetime, but the playwright-performer's focus is on vicarious resilience rather than on what happened or who did it. The play fights for belonging in the flock even after one has "felt like a prey that had no say in the matter" within interaction with another.

Sheep! was developed as part of the Druid Fuel residency in 2023. Written and performed by Jenni Nikinmaa, directed by Sarah O'Toole and sound design is by Jack Cawley.

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