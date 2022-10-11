SHAUN THE SHEEP Comes Home For Christmas With a Live Orchestra

Carrot Productions, in partnership with Aardman, has announced the world premiere of Shaun the Sheep in Concert with live orchestra.

This exciting new concert will take place at Wills Memorial Grand Hall on Sunday 27th November 2022. Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday 11th October, at 10am.

Shaun the Sheep in Concert is a baa-rilliant romp through Shaun's life and adventures, featuring a professional orchestra comprising some of the country's top musicians drawn from orchestras including the Hallé, BBC Philharmonic, and BBC Concert amongst others. For one night, and one night only, the orchestra has been appropriately renamed Mossy Bottom Philharmonic!

Shaun the Sheep, Aardman's family-favourite TV series, is well-known around the world for its slapstick humour, distinct visual style, and strong, quirky characters, and is enjoyed across multiple media platforms. Shaun first appeared in Nick Park's Academy Award-winning Wallace & Gromit film 'A Close Shave' in 1995, and then went on to star in his own BBC series in 2007.

Shaun is a sheep who deviates from the herd. In fact, he drags them into scrapes and scraps, turning the valley's peace into mayhem in the meadow! It's no surprise, then, that things go wrong at the concert, when Bitzer's whistle mysteriously vanishes. It appears that one of the musicians is the perpetrator, so help will be needed to figure out who did the dastardly deed.

Rachel Whibley, Managing Director of Carrot Productions said, "We are thrilled to have created this brand new Shaun the Sheep show in partnership with Aardman, and we are especially delighted to be holding the premiere in their home city, Bristol. A highlight is sure to be The Flight Before Christmas, performed with live orchestra for the first time ever, but with so much more included in the show - including a visit from Shaun himself - it's sure to be a hit with all ages."

Ngaio Harding-Hill, Head of Attractions & Live Experiences at Aardman, said, "Aardman is delighted to be partnering with Carrot Productions to bring our Shaun the Sheep seasonal classic - The Flight Before Christmas - alongside lots of new Shaun content to live audiences in this festive, orchestral show. We hope the show will become an annual tradition with family audiences, following our successful partnership with Carrot Productions, delivering Wallace & Gromit in Concert to global audiences."

Book today to see this laugh-out-loud show suitable for the whole family.

A Shaun the Sheep model-making workshop with an Aardman expert is also available to concert ticket holders. A fun, hands-on session for both children and adults.