SHAKESPEARE'S FOOL Kicks Off Third UK Tour

Tortive Theatre's Edinburgh Fringe show, Shakespeare's Fool is about to kick off its third UK tour and brings to life a forgotten superstar of the Elizabethan age. Will Kemp was a celebrity like no other and was largely responsible for the success of Shakespeare's early work. If Kemp was in a play...it sold! He rode the waves of celebrity to their highest peak, until...he fell out with Will 'git-face' Shakespeare!

Kemp died alone and poverty stricken, not very far from the original Globe Theatre, of which he was an original shareholder and faded into obscurity. A world away from his former life having supposedly originated some of literature's best-known characters, including Bottom, Dogberry, and Falstaff.

​Join Cavaliero Kempe as he gives his final performance to an audience of a mouse and a marrote, and tells us what really happened between him and William Shakespeare.​ A bittersweet tale, told by an idiot.​

Starring BIFA-nominated actor and stunt-clown, Robin Leetham, the play received rave reviews from audience and critics alike when it premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe. Since its premiere in 2021 the show has played all over the UK and has appeared at two international Shakespeare Festivals including at the National Theatre of Romania.

