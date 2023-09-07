SHAKESPEARE'S FOOL Kicks Off Third UK Tour

This show will be touring from September 2023 - February 2024.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 3 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 4 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

SHAKESPEARE'S FOOL Kicks Off Third UK Tour

SHAKESPEARE'S FOOL Kicks Off Third UK Tour

Tortive Theatre's Edinburgh Fringe show, Shakespeare's Fool is about to kick off its third UK tour and brings to life a forgotten superstar of the Elizabethan age. Will Kemp was a celebrity like no other and was largely responsible for the success of Shakespeare's early work. If Kemp was in a play...it sold! He rode the waves of celebrity to their highest peak, until...he fell out with Will 'git-face' Shakespeare!

Kemp died alone and poverty stricken, not very far from the original Globe Theatre, of which he was an original shareholder and faded into obscurity. A world away from his former life having supposedly originated some of literature's best-known characters, including Bottom, Dogberry, and Falstaff.

​Join Cavaliero Kempe as he gives his final performance to an audience of a mouse and a marrote, and tells us what really happened between him and William Shakespeare.​ A bittersweet tale, told by an idiot.​

Starring BIFA-nominated actor and stunt-clown, Robin Leetham, the play received rave reviews from audience and critics alike when it premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe. Since its premiere in 2021 the show has played all over the UK and has appeared at two international Shakespeare Festivals including at the National Theatre of Romania.

Check out the full list of tour dates Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Roberta Jean Returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio With WAYS OF BEING Photo
Roberta Jean Returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio With WAYS OF BEING

Award-winning choreographer Roberta Jean returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio this November with Ways of Being. Learn more about the production here!

2
Stagetext Relocates Out Of London To Widen Access To Arts And Cultural Events Photo
Stagetext Relocates Out Of London To Widen Access To Arts And Cultural Events

A charity for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing audiences, Stagetext, is one of the first arts organisations to relocate out of London to the South East region as part of their ambitious plan to bring more access to the regions. Learn more about the move here!

3
Sandwich Arts Alliance Relocates To Sandwich Town Hall Photo
Sandwich Arts Alliance Relocates To Sandwich Town Hall

Sandwich Arts Alliance (SAA), an artist-driven nonprofit supporting the region's arts and artists, relocated this week to its new headquarters, including an art gallery, classroom space, gift shop and bookstore at Sandwich Historic Town Hall's former town offices, at 130 Main Street, Sandwich. 

4
Jermyn Street Theatre Hosts Footprints Festival in 2024 Photo
Jermyn Street Theatre Hosts Footprints Festival in 2024

This January, Footprints Festival returns to Jermyn Street Theatre for its third season.  Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Royal & Derngate (10/02-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Point (10/10-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You