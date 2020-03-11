SFP At The Ambassadors Announces Season Of Late-Night Shows

Following the announcement of Baby Reindeer and The Shark Is Broken at the Ambassadors Theatre, Sonia Friedman Productions has announced a packed line-up of the most dynamic and entertaining stand-up, drag performers, cabaret stars and more. Performances begin at 9:30pm.

Sonia Friedman said: "In these uncertain times, we all need more opportunities to laugh, to be dazzled and to be entertained. And that's why I'm so deeply passionate about the eclectic and exciting mix of late night programming my team and I have curated to run as part of the 'SFP at the Ambassadors' season. From world-class stand-up comedians to the most glamorous drag queens around, these late night shows are the exact escape we've all been looking for."

Live at the Ambassadors, presented by Berk's Nest in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, is a monthly night presenting the most exciting, hilarious and ground-breaking comedy acts around. The first Live at the Ambassadors will feature Bridget Christie, best known for "free-wheeling gags and first rate grumbling" (The Telegraph), performing alongside Olivier Award nominee Richard Gadd, who brings his celebrated stand-up to the theatre for one-night only during his smash-hit run of Baby Reindeer. Suzi Ruffel and Fern Brady, Jamali Maddix and Kiri Pritchard McClean, Ed Gamble and Jen Brister will also take to the stage at subsequent Lives. More acts to be announced for each date in the coming months.

The season will also feature: the ridiculously talented Cocoa Butter Club whose roster of performers of colour will dazzle audiences with neo-burlesque, voguing and more; Frisky and Mannish's first London outing of their riotous hit show Poplab; star of Comedy Central's Dragony Aunts and international author Crystal Rasmussen's The Confessions of Crystal Rasmussen featuring some very special guests; the legendary Duchess of Canvey, Diane Chorley's smash-hit Edinburgh show, Modern Love; a feast of BOTH Kieran Hodgson's critically acclaimed performances, Maestro and '75, and chorister, football pundit and comedian Lloyd Griffith's Not Just a Pretty Face. With more acts to be announced.

For full listings, visit https://www.sfpattheambassadors.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You