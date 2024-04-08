SACRED & PROFANE Comes To The Space This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SACRED & PROFANE is a brand new, darkly comic play examining sex, shame and money, based on entirely fictitious but painfully probable real-life stories, by Samantha Gray.

Lad has everything he could want in life; a great job, a great mother, a great broadband connection. Well almost. He's missing one thing: love.

When young, up-and-coming professional Lad seeks intimacy via dating apps, he falls victim to a nasty sexploitation scam. Hoping for support from his ever-exasperated Boss, he's advised to avoid paying out at all costs. Despite being in the midst of a blackmail crisis, Lad continues to pursue a burgeoning relationship with doe-eyed Mary. Compatible online, the pair experience a fumbling first-date. All the while, Lad is ignoring mounting messages from his opportunistic blackmailer. Elsewhere in London, Nancy and Stella have been fired from their jobs at a casino. One for stealing wallets, the other for sleeping on the job. With their backs against the wall, they are now forced to consider other ways of making ends meet. As the truth behind Nancy's illicit activities comes to light, and the perverse nature of her connection with Lad is revealed, we see desperation meet aspiration with dire consequences. Talking dirty is, after all, a filthy business.

An exciting new play by Samantha Gray, which follows the success of her writing debut Essentially Painless at the White Bear Theatre, and later adapted into a short film in 2023 by award-winning filmmaker Sam Seccombe (watch the trailer here). Samantha originally trained as an actor in London and New York, gaining a classical tuition that led her down a theatrical path. She enjoyed touring Shakespeare, as a member of Butterfly Theatre's company, which led her to perform in a bi-lingual Romeo and Juliet in Switzerland. Now she has turned her hand to writing and directing hilarious and daring comedies!

Cast & Creatives

Lad: Stanley Karikari

Nancy: Athena Zacharia

Cash/Boss: Ben Felton

Stella: Jazzie Ricks

Mary: Emma Von Schreiber

Writer/Director: Samantha Gray Producer: Emily Richelle

Where: The Space, 269 Westferry Road, London E14 3RS

When: Tue 23rd April 2024 - Sat 27th April 2024, 7:30pm

Venue box office: 020 7515 7799 / info@space.org.uk

Tickets: Standard £16 / Supporter £20 / Low £10

In person performance: https://space.org.uk/event/sacred-profane/

Livestream:https://space.org.uk/event/sacred-profane-livestream/#tabs-booking