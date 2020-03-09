Ruth Wilson To Star In The UK Premiere Of THE SECOND WOMAN

The Young Vic and LIFT Festival today announces that two-time Olivier award-winner, Golden Globe winner, and Tony and BAFTA nominated actress Ruth Wilson will star in the UK Premiere of The Second Woman. Nat Randall and Anna Breckon's internationally acclaimed show sits at the intersection of performance, video and film, as 100 different men are invited to appear opposite Ruth Wilson as 'Virginia' who performs the exact same scene again and again, for a full 24 hours. In their first collaboration since 2014, this Young Vic and LIFT co-production brings an exciting new version of this internationally acclaimed epic feat of endurance theatre and live cinema to London as part of LIFT 2020.

The Second Woman takes inspiration from the 1977 John Cassavetes film Opening Night. An all-female-identifying and non-binary team capture and mix the action live from multiple cameras, in a piece of extraordinary theatre that shines a light on the nature of gender and power relationships. The Second Woman will begin at 4pm on Friday 19 June, and conclude at 4pm on Saturday 20 June.

'24 hour' tickets and 'Advanced Timed' tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow, Tuesday 10 March, at 3pm GMT. 'On The Door' tickets will be available to buy in person from the Young Vic Box Office throughout the 24-hour performance duration. For more information on tickets, please click here.

Ruth Wilson said, "I am absolutely thrilled, and a little scared to be part of Nat Randall and Anna Breckon's truly unique theatrical experience. I have a feeling that The Second Woman will challenge all norms of what it means to be actor and audience, to be performer and observer. And what better place to be breaking the mould, than at the Young Vic, in association with LIFT Festival. Please come share this weird and wonderful journey with me."

The Second Woman is Created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, with Script and Direction by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, Video Design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, Lighting Design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, Sound Design by Nina Buchanan, Set Design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO, Original Hair and Makeup Design by Sophie Roberts and Produced with Fenn Gordon for Tandem.

The Second Woman is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and originally supported by Next Wave 2016.

The Second Woman

Main House, Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Waterloo, London SE1 8LZ

19 June, 4pm - 20 June, 4pm

Tickets: £15, £25 and £45

https://www.youngvic.org/whats-on/the-second-woman

YV: IDemystify - Festivals as a Pathway for Creating New Work.

In partnership with LIFT

Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Waterloo, London SE1 8LZ

4 June, 4 PM

Tickets: FREE, booking essential

https://www.youngvic.org/whats-on/festivals-pathway





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You