Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Shakespeare Company Announces New Trustee Appointments

The new trustees are Andrew Miller, Amanda Parker, Winsome Pinnock, Justine Themen, and Ayanna Thompson.

Feb. 25, 2021  
Royal Shakespeare Company Announces New Trustee Appointments

The Royal Shakespeare Company today announced five new Trustee appointments at its Extraordinary General Meeting. The appointments have been made following a public and far-reaching recruitment campaign for RSC Board members. The focus of the recruitment was to bring new and diverse experience from theatre practitioners, people who teach and write about Shakespeare, and those with have experience of leading change and challenging thinking, to complement the skills of the existing RSC Board members.

Andrew Miller, cultural consultant and broadcaster; Amanda Parker, Founder Director of Inc Arts UK; Winsome Pinnock, playwright; Justine Themen, Theatre Director and Change Maker; and Ayanna Thompson, Regents Professor of English at Arizona State University, will all join the RSC's Board for an initial three-year term and five-year term as RSC Governors.

Nigel Hugill, RSC Chair said,

"As we have moved through this pandemic, the Board has continued to lead the RSC commitment to be diverse, progressive, relevant and ambitious. These five new appointments are unequivocal demonstration of those commitments and they share with all our Board members terrific skills, great experience, enormous range, and unwavering enthusiasm.

"The public recruitment campaign generated enormous interest with almost 350 applicants. So many exceptional candidates showing a passion for theatre, the arts and education by putting themselves forward is an inspiration in these testing times."

The Company has also begun the search for a new Chair, with Nigel Hugill's extended term ending in April. The new Chair is expected to be appointed by Spring and further details about the recruitment process can be found HERE.

Current RSC Board members include: Nigel Hugill (Chair), Sir William Atkinson, Miranda Curtis, Gregory Doran, Catherine Mallyon, Genista McIntosh, Clare Reddington, James Shapiro, Mark Smith, Ian Squires, Mark Thompson, Liz Vernon, Lucy Williams.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Morgan James
Morgan James

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
London Cabaret Club Announces Mothers Day Competition Photo

London Cabaret Club Announces Mother's Day Competition

Manchesters Hope Mill Theatre To Open Community Hub And Launch Hope Mill Theatre School Photo

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre To Open Community Hub And Launch Hope Mill Theatre School

David Ian Donates £250k To ArtsEd Capital Campaign Photo

David Ian Donates £250k To ArtsEd Capital Campaign

Theatres Trusts Awards Grants c£100,000 to Improve Theatre Sustainability Photo

Theatres Trusts Awards Grants c£100,000 to Improve Theatre Sustainability


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Everyman Secures A Place On The Arts Council RAISE Programme
  • Theatre Making & Citizenship Cork Programme Launched
  • Boulevard Productions Announce Streamed Performances Of DADDY LONG LEGS
  • The Everyman Announces MADE IN CORK | PLAY IT BY EAR: A Selection of Rehearsed Readings