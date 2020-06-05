Royal Opera House Will Present Three Live Concerts For Online Audiences

While the Royal Opera House is closed to the public, the company is bringing its audiences three very special performances streamed live from the Royal Opera House as part of the #OurHouseToYourHouse series.

Live from Covent Garden will celebrate ballet and opera in programmes of dance and music, curated by artistic directors of the Royal Opera House: Antonio Pappano, Music Director of The Royal Opera, Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, and Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet.

These will be the first live performances at the Royal Opera House since they closed their doors on 17 March. The first performance will be on Saturday 13 June, broadcast live at 7.30pm BST and will be free.

Highlights include:

An intimate new ballet choreographed by Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor

Performances by world-class singers including Louise Alder, Toby Spence and Gerald Finley, of a range of repertory by composers from Handel, Butterworth and Britten to Mark-Anthony Turnage.

Learn more at https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/live-from-covent-garden-13-june-details.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You