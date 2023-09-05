Royal Opera House Reveals New Concert Master Magnus Johnston

The Royal Opera House has announced the appointment of British violinist Magnus Johnston as Concert Master of the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House (OROH). Formally part of the Navarra Quartet, prior to his appointment, Magnus was Guest Leader of OROH for performances of The Magic Flute, Theodora, Lohengrin and Werther, working alongside conductors such as Music Director of The Royal Opera Antonio Pappano, Harry Bicket and Royal Opera Music Director Designate, Jakub Hrůša. His first official performance with the OROH will be The Royal Ballet's Don Quixote on Saturday 30 September.

Born into a family of musicians, British violinist Magnus Johnston began his musical life as a chorister in the choir of King’s College Cambridge alongside his brothers Guy and Rupert. After leaving the choir, he went on to study the violin at Chetham’s School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester where he formed a deep affection for chamber music. During these formative years he was mentored by Dr Christopher Rowland, Hugh Maguire and Norbert Brainin. His professional career developed as a member of the Aronowitz Ensemble and the Navarra quartet - with these being recognised as BBC New Generation Artists and Borletti-Buitoni Trust award winners. In recent years Magnus has been in demand as Guest Leader and Principal performing with many orchestras such as the Philharmonia Orchestra, Britten Sinfonia, Amsterdam Sinfonietta, ENO, Hallé, and both the Scottish and Australian chamber orchestras.

Antonio Pappano, Music Director of The Royal Opera said: 'I am thrilled that Magnus will become part of the ROH family. His qualities as Concert Master were highlighted in the recent Werther production: beauty of sound, command and a palpable dramatic sense.'

Koen Kessels, Music Director of The Royal Ballet said: 'I'm delighted that Magnus joins the Royal Opera House as Concert Master, bringing with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, and I look forward to working with him in the coming Seasons.'