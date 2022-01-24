Royal Opera House Celebrates 15th Annual National Apprenticeships Week - #BuildTheFuture

This February, celebrate 15 years of National Apprenticeship Week with the Royal Opera House and enjoy content designed to recognise the astonishing work of apprentices past and present. Highlights will include a live Q&A in partnership with Speakers for Schools, 'day in the life' video insights, and social media takeovers.

The Royal Opera House has welcomed 76 entry level apprentices since its sector-leading scheme began in 2007, providing high quality vocational training for those without a degree-level (or equivalent) qualification. Apprentices gain a relevant industry qualification alongside valuable on-the job training - guided by some of the most accomplished and recognised practitioners in the UK's arts industry - and graduate equipped with transferable skills and a fantastic breadth of experience under their belts. Nearly 90% of all ROH apprentices remain within the arts once they have completed their apprenticeship, and many return to the Royal Opera House to continue their careers.

Thanks to its success, ROH's programme expanded in 2019 to include placements in IT, Communications and Finance, driving an open-door policy that helps maintain a diverse workforce and broaden the pool of talented individuals entering vocational training with a view to securing successful industry careers.

Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and institutions from across the country to celebrate the value and importance of apprenticeship schemes. This year, it will focus on how training can help individuals develop the skills required for a rewarding career. Over seven days, employers from all sectors will come together to inspire a new generation, presenting a diverse range of career options available to school leavers, individuals looking to upskill or those wanting to entirely change their career path.

Content from the Royal Opera House will include an Instagram takeover by Social Media Apprentice Alison Boateng, a live Q&A with current apprentices and apprentice supervisors from the ROH technical and production team, and a 'day in the life' film following 11 current apprentices in 6 different departments, directed and produced by Broadcast Apprentice Danielle Patrick. Case studies are currently available on our website.

Dale Haddon, Director of Human Resources, said:

'The pandemic has been devastating for the arts, and its impact on young people cannot be overstated. We have worked tremendously hard to support our apprentices, providing sector-leading opportunities in a range of different departments here at the Royal Opera House, and encouraging take up from under-represented groups. Schemes like this one are instrumental in catalysing real, lasting change, and ours has gone from strength to strength over the last 15 years.'

Danielle Patrick, Broadcast Communications Apprentice, said:

'Working alongside the best of the best in the theatre industry is an honour. I have learnt an unbelievable amount in the past 3 years and would recommend the apprenticeship to anyone looking to get into the arts. The greatest part about starting your career like this is that you can ask as many questions as you like. I've gained the skills and experience to take the next steps in my career thanks to my apprenticeship.'

Royal Opera House apprentices will work between 40 and 42.5 working hours a week, including mandatory college time. By law, an apprentice must spend 20% of their employed hours taking part in off-the-job training. Most apprenticeships last two years (a few last longer), and all participants are paid the National Living Wage, rising by 2.5% in the second year. Apprenticeships for the 2022/23 Season will be announced later this year.

Apart from the Royal Opera House, between Monday 7 February and Sunday 13 February 2022, there will be over 1,200 additional virtual and in-person events across the country, aimed at stakeholders, businesses, training providers and schools. Visit apprenticeships.gov.uk for more information, and get involved online by sharing the event hashtags #NAW2022 and #BuildTheFuture.

The ROH apprenticeship scheme is very generously supported by The Derek Butler Trust, The Headley Trust, Sir John Beckwith Charitable Trust, The Gatsby Charitable Foundation, Amar- Franses and Foster-Jenkins Trust and other philanthropic donors.