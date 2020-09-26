Royal Festival Hall Announces INSIDE OUT Season Inspired by Black Lives Matter

The season runs between 30 September and 30 December.

Between 30 September and 30 December, the Southbank Centre's orchestral programme sees 16 world-leading conductors and 28 international soloists take to our Royal Festival Hall. And it all begins with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Edward Gardner, delivering the first live music at the Southbank Centre in six months.

The LPO are just one of the Resident and Associate Orchestras to launch their 2020/21 seasons online this autumn. The Philharmonia Orchestras also return, led by their Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali, and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment are back with leading soloists including Alina Ibragimova. And in November, the BBC Concert Orchestra will be joined by genre-defying artist Abel Selaocoe, for a one-off event broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

On Monday 19 October, Chineke! Orchestra give the world premiere of James B. Wilson's new commission, in collaboration with poet, Yomi Sode, inspired by a resonant moment in the recent Black Lives Matter protests here in London. And on Wednesday 28 October, the London Sinfonietta deliver a concert of music by established and emerging black composers, co-curated by new music thinker, George Lewis and Elaine Mitchener, conducted by Vimbayi Kasiboni.

Other highlights from this series include Tasmin Little (above) giving her last-ever recital at a major UK venue, returning to the Southbank Centre where she gave her first-ever performance aged eight. And, in November, one of our Artists-in-Residence, Víkingur Ólafsson brings an exclusive International Piano Series recital of Debussy, Rameau and Mussorgsky.

Learn more about the season here.

