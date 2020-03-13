Rose Theatre Announces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST For Christmas 2020

This Christmas, experience a thrilling reimagining of one of the world's most beloved fairy tales.

Following their critically acclaimed 2019 production of The Snow Queen, Rose Theatre today announces a brand new Rose Original production of Beauty and the Beast for Christmas 2020, adapted by Ciaran McConville (Hansel & Gretel, The Snow Queen and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe), and directed by Lucy Morrell, (Associate Director on Hansel & Gretel)

Morrell will direct members of the renowned Rose Youth Theatre alongside a cast of professional actors. As in previous years, the Rose is holding auditions for young people aged 9-19 years old (applicants must be 10 years of age by 22nd November 2020) to audition for the Rose Youth Theatre ensemble that will make up the core of the show.

Ciaran McConville said today, "Beauty and the Beast goes back thousands of years, and a number of adaptations sit firmly in our consciousness, but what feels very resonant is the idea that a young woman can change the world. As ever, my goal is to take the audience on a thrilling and heartfelt adventure."

Lucy Morrell said, "I am delighted to be this directing this exciting adaptation of such a classic tale this Christmas. I can't wait to get started on this adventure story for all ages with plenty of hope, heart and wonderful characters."

Rose Theatre is seeking young people aged 9-19 years old (applicants must be 10 years of age by 22nd November 2020) to audition for the Rose Youth Theatre ensemble cast in Beauty and the Beast.

The young cast will perform alongside professional actors and receive training from a professional creative team to learn advanced acting skills before performing in alternate shows across the run. The Rose will be auditioning current members of The Youth Theatre and also welcomes new members to audition to be part of Beauty and the Beast.

If you are interested in auditioning for this exciting opportunity, please visit the website here - https://www.rosetheatrekingston.org/rose-participate/auditions.





