Rose Bruford College Launches Online Masterclass Courses
London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has launched a range of online summer masterclasses and workshops run by internationally renowned practitioners including; Catherine Fitzmaurice (Fitzmaurice Voicework), Michele Shay (Acting August Wilson), Forrest McClendon (Character Driver Dramaturgy for Storytellers) and Wendell Beavers (The Somatic Performer and Six Viewpoints).
Due to the current climate caused by Covid-19, masterclasses initially scheduled to run on the College's London campus have been adapted to run on online.
Head of School of Performance Niamh Dowling explains, "Our summer courses attract students and tutors from around the world. With the ongoing restrictions to social distancing and travel, we wanted to make sure our students still had access to the world class training, so decided to move the courses off-campus and online."
The move has also allowed specialists, who weren't initially available to teach in the UK due to other commitments, to join the summer faculty of master tutors for the College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Sam Palladio and Lake Bell.
Niamh Dowling continues, "With space and schedule clashes no longer being a barrier, we have been able to add courses to our original offer and are delighted that tutors of the calibre of Catherine, Michele and Forrest are all now part of our summer faculty."
Other masterclasses and workshops include; Karen Kohlhaas (Practical Aesthetics Acting Technique), Irina Brown (Directing), Kathryn Gately and Richard Poole (Meisner Acting Technique), Lisa Dalton and Janice Orlandi (Michael Chekhov).
Rose Bruford College online masterclasses will be run on Zoom from the end of June until the end of July 2020. Early bird booking is available until 15 June 2020.
For full details visit www.bruford.ac.uk or email summer@bruford.ac.uk .
2020 Summer Online Masterclasses and Workshops
Acting
With: Tony James
Dates: 20/21/22 & 27/28/29 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Acting August Wilson Online Workshop
With: Michele Shay
Dates: 11/12/ & 18/19 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Choicework - Character - Driven Dramaturgy for Storytellers
With: Forrest McClendon and Matthew Korahais
Dates: 8 to 24 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Devising Theatre Through Memoir, Dreams and Imagination
With: Topher Campbell
Dates: 29 June to 30 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Fitzmaurice Voicework Online Masterclass
With: Catherine Fitzmaurice
Dates: 6/7/8 & 13/14/15 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Introduction to Stage Management for Theatre
With: Mark Shayle
Dates: 6/7/8/9 & 13/14/15/16 July 2020
Cost: £225 before 15 June (£275 after 15 June)
Meisner Acting Technique and On-camera Online Masterclass
With: Kathryn Gately and Richard Poole
Dates: 6/7/10/11 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Method Acting Online Masterclass
With: Lola Cohen
Dates: 7 to 16 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Michael Chekhov: Character & Period Style Online Masterclass
With: Lisa Dalton and Janice Orlandi
Dates: Monday 13 July to Friday 24 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Moving into Performance: Cultivating Presence for Performance and Teaching
With: Niamh Dowling and Lucia Walker
Dates: 8 to 18 July
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Practical Aesthetics Acting Technique with Tennessee Williams Scenes
With: Karen Kohlhaas
Dates: 6 to 23 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
The Somatic Performer and The Six Viewpoints Online Masterclass
With: Wendell Beavers and Erika Berland
Dates: 6 to 17 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Unlocking the Director's Imagination
With: Irina Brown
Dates: 6-15 July 2020
Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)
Photo Credit: Forrest McClendon