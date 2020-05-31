Rose Bruford College Launches Online Masterclass Courses

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has launched a range of online summer masterclasses and workshops run by internationally renowned practitioners including; Catherine Fitzmaurice (Fitzmaurice Voicework), Michele Shay (Acting August Wilson), Forrest McClendon (Character Driver Dramaturgy for Storytellers) and Wendell Beavers (The Somatic Performer and Six Viewpoints).

Due to the current climate caused by Covid-19, masterclasses initially scheduled to run on the College's London campus have been adapted to run on online.

Head of School of Performance Niamh Dowling explains, "Our summer courses attract students and tutors from around the world. With the ongoing restrictions to social distancing and travel, we wanted to make sure our students still had access to the world class training, so decided to move the courses off-campus and online."

The move has also allowed specialists, who weren't initially available to teach in the UK due to other commitments, to join the summer faculty of master tutors for the College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Sam Palladio and Lake Bell.

Niamh Dowling continues, "With space and schedule clashes no longer being a barrier, we have been able to add courses to our original offer and are delighted that tutors of the calibre of Catherine, Michele and Forrest are all now part of our summer faculty."

Other masterclasses and workshops include; Karen Kohlhaas (Practical Aesthetics Acting Technique), Irina Brown (Directing), Kathryn Gately and Richard Poole (Meisner Acting Technique), Lisa Dalton and Janice Orlandi (Michael Chekhov).

Rose Bruford College online masterclasses will be run on Zoom from the end of June until the end of July 2020. Early bird booking is available until 15 June 2020.

For full details visit www.bruford.ac.uk or email summer@bruford.ac.uk .

2020 Summer Online Masterclasses and Workshops

Acting

With: Tony James

Dates: 20/21/22 & 27/28/29 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Acting August Wilson Online Workshop

With: Michele Shay

Dates: 11/12/ & 18/19 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Choicework - Character - Driven Dramaturgy for Storytellers

With: Forrest McClendon and Matthew Korahais

Dates: 8 to 24 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Devising Theatre Through Memoir, Dreams and Imagination

With: Topher Campbell

Dates: 29 June to 30 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Fitzmaurice Voicework Online Masterclass

With: Catherine Fitzmaurice

Dates: 6/7/8 & 13/14/15 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Introduction to Stage Management for Theatre

With: Mark Shayle

Dates: 6/7/8/9 & 13/14/15/16 July 2020

Cost: £225 before 15 June (£275 after 15 June)

Meisner Acting Technique and On-camera Online Masterclass

With: Kathryn Gately and Richard Poole

Dates: 6/7/10/11 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Method Acting Online Masterclass

With: Lola Cohen

Dates: 7 to 16 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Michael Chekhov: Character & Period Style Online Masterclass

With: Lisa Dalton and Janice Orlandi

Dates: Monday 13 July to Friday 24 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Moving into Performance: Cultivating Presence for Performance and Teaching

With: Niamh Dowling and Lucia Walker

Dates: 8 to 18 July

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Practical Aesthetics Acting Technique with Tennessee Williams Scenes

With: Karen Kohlhaas

Dates: 6 to 23 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

The Somatic Performer and The Six Viewpoints Online Masterclass

With: Wendell Beavers and Erika Berland

Dates: 6 to 17 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Unlocking the Director's Imagination

With: Irina Brown

Dates: 6-15 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

The Somatic Performer and The Six Viewpoints Online Masterclass

With: Wendell Beavers and Erika Berland

Dates: 6 to 17 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Unlocking the Director's Imagination

With: Irina Brown

Dates: 6-15 July 2020

Cost: £300 before 15 June (£350 after 15 June)

Photo Credit: Forrest McClendon

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You