Robert White Announces London Show In June As Part Of 'The Tank Top Tour - TAKE 2'

Following on from the success of Britain's Got Talent 2018 and his debut comedy tour in 2019, the unique and hilarious musical comedian Robert White is hitting the road in 2020 with a brand new show - The Tank Top Tour - TAKE 2 - and has added a London date at The Bloomsbury Theatre in June.

Robert will be at London's Bloomsbury Theatre on Monday 15th June. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28th February from www.ucl.ac.uk/event-ticketing/booking.

Robert announced his new tour The Tank Top Tour - TAKE 2 last year and will be travelling the UK between May and June 2020 with 27 dates announced around the country. Tickets for all other dates are on sale now from www.robertwhitecomedy.com.

The Tank Top Tour - TAKE 2 sees Robert White, that gay autistic keyboard-wielding comedian bring you his extraordinary musical stand-up in an all new laugh packed hour, but this time he has a little more edge, some quirky tales, a few personal revelations and a whole new set of tank tops!

Robert is the only Aspergic, dyslexic, cross lateral, gay, quarter-Welsh, webbed-toed comedian on the circuit...probably. A regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2010, his shows regularly impress critics and audiences alike. His appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2018 helped to highlight Robert's distinctive comedy genius and win the hearts of the judges and the nation as he made his way to the final.

Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic performance style, Robert's chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and quick delivery saw him first come to prominence when he won the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2010.

In 2019, Robert completed his first ever solo tour, The Tank Top Tour, which saw him perform to delighted audiences all over the country.

His hilarious routines have also received over 6 million views on YouTube, winning him legions of fans across the UK and beyond.

Robert has also makes regular TV and radio appearances including ITV's Lorraine and Loose Women and BBC Radio 4 Extra.

All shows suitable for ages 16+





