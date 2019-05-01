Rising Stars The K's To Play Pyramid After Talk By Music Mogul Who Discovered Oasis

Rising stars The K's have been announced to play Pyramid following a talk by music mogul Alan McGee who discovered Oasis.

Formed in Earlestown in 2017, The K's grew up together in the shadows of two huge North West neighbours - Manchester and Liverpool - but they are proving that things can in fact grow in the dark.

After watching a video of The Jam performing In the City live, and following years of getting into trouble together since high school, vocalist/rhythm guitarist Jamie Boyle and bassist Dexter Baker were inspired to pick up guitars and see what noise they could make themselves.

The K's band was born and soon after drafted in experienced lead guitarist Ryan Breslin following discussions at an after-party they had all attended.

Ryan, no stranger to the big stage, was being hired as a session guitarist to tour America supporting The Who and playing festivals alongside the likes of Aerosmith and Deep Purple.

He was impressed with the unmistakeable energy of vocalist Jamie and felt The K's could be the vehicle he needed for his own head-on approach to guitar playing.

The band's debut single Sarajevo was an instant hit on music streaming sites, picking up fans and playlists alike, and was quickly followed by their first headline show at Manchester's Deaf Institute which sold out two months in advance.

The band will be performing at Pyramid on Friday 10 May following a talk by music mogul Alan McGee who will be sharing stories about discovering Oasis and working with bands like Primal Scream.

The Scottish businessman and music industry executive has been a record label owner, musician, manager and music blogger for The Guardian.

He is best known for co-founding and running the independent Creation Records label and is the man who discovered and signed Oasis.

Join Alan as he discusses his career, the music industry and his relationship with high-profile acts.

There will also be an opportunity on the night, which will be hosted by author and broadcaster Ron Fiddaman, for the audience to ask Alan questions about his colourful and varied career.

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





