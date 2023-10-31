Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

Award winning actor and singer Richard Shelton brings his critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning play, Sinatra: RAW to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in November.

Meet Sinatra as he prepares to retire for the first time in 1971. Regrets? He’s had a few. Sinatra gathers a few friends together in the Purple Room, Palm Springs, to sing a few songs around the piano, smoke a few cigarettes and reminisce. As the Jack Daniels goes down, the memories surface and he rails against the iniquities of Mafia allegations, a trail of broken love affairs, a life as the leader of the Rat Pack and a life in Hollywood littered with indiscretions and even a suicide attempt.

At the heart of it all is the great love of his life, Ava Gardner – arguably the most beautiful actress in Hollywood and known as ‘The Body’. She’s no pushover and meets him drink for drink and punch for punch as he recalls the heartbreak of their doomed love affair and marriage.

Despite it all, Sinatra emerges triumphant in a belting rendition of That’s Life! which sums up the sum and substance of the man, and we see what made him such an enduring icon.

Actor Richard Shelton was nominated as Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Sinatra in Rat Pack Confidential (London, West End and Nottingham Playhouse) and has performed Sinatra: RAW on stages across the globe to critical acclaim.

Sinatra: Raw can be seen at the SJT at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 16 November. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here