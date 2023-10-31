Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

Sinatra: Raw can be seen at the SJT at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 16 November.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 1 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

Award winning actor and singer Richard Shelton brings his critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning play, Sinatra: RAW to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in November.

Meet Sinatra as he prepares to retire for the first time in 1971. Regrets? He’s had a few. Sinatra gathers a few friends together in the Purple Room, Palm Springs, to sing a few songs around the piano, smoke a few cigarettes and reminisce. As the Jack Daniels goes down, the memories surface and he rails against the iniquities of Mafia allegations, a trail of broken love affairs, a life as the leader of the Rat Pack and a life in Hollywood littered with indiscretions and even a suicide attempt.

At the heart of it all is the great love of his life, Ava Gardner – arguably the most beautiful actress in Hollywood and known as ‘The Body’. She’s no pushover and meets him drink for drink and punch for punch as he recalls the heartbreak of their doomed love affair and marriage.

Despite it all, Sinatra emerges triumphant in a belting rendition of That’s Life! which sums up the sum and substance of the man, and we see what made him such an enduring icon.

Actor Richard Shelton was nominated as Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Sinatra in Rat Pack Confidential (London, West End and Nottingham Playhouse) and has performed Sinatra: RAW on stages across the globe to critical acclaim.

Sinatra: Raw can be seen at the SJT at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 16 November. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
NIGHT SHIFT Comes to Stanley Arts This Month Photo
NIGHT SHIFT Comes to Stanley Arts This Month

Following last year’s award-winning Perfect Show For Rachel at the Barbican, the acclaimed Croydon- based theatre company Zoo Co return with Night Shift at the Stanley Arts Centre.

2
Gary Murphy Brings GUITAR LEGENDS to New Brighton This Month Photo
Gary Murphy Brings GUITAR LEGENDS to New Brighton This Month

Multi-talented guitarist and songwriter Gary Murphy is taking his acclaimed celebration of some of the world’s greatest guitarists to Wirral audiences this month.

3
Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson Will Embark on UK Tour in June 2024 Photo
Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson Will Embark on UK Tour in June 2024

That’ll Be The Day icons Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson will be embarking on their first solo tour in 2024 in An Evening with Trevor and Gary.

4
Puncture The Screen Festival Returns For 2023 Photo
Puncture The Screen Festival Returns For 2023

Nottingham-based theatre company Chronic Insanity has announced the return of Puncture the Screen, a data driven arts and performance festival that will be taking place both online and in-person this year. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/31-11/04)
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You