Richard Chappell Dance Performs INFINITE WAYS HOME and HOME REVISITED Across The UK This Autumn

Performances run 19 October – 10 November 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

This autumn, Richard Chappell Dance present two programmes of work across the UK. Featuring a tour of Infinite Ways Home to Swansea, Ormskirk and Milton Keynes alongside Home Revisited, an evening celebrating the vibrant dance talent in South West England.

Following two previous tours Chappell's first full-length production for a mid-scale stage, Infinite Ways Home returns with performances at Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea (19 Oct), Edge Hill University, Ormskirk (26 Oct) and Venue MK, Milton Keynes presented by MÓTUS (29 Oct).

Exploring the performers perceptions of reality through other-worldly experiences, Infinite Ways Home connects ideas of Celtic traditions of ritual with modern day experiences of rave culture. Featuring six performers, this multisensory work combines Chappell's diverse choreographic language of ballet, contemporary dance and improvisation to redefine our sense of community, connectivity and home.

Featuring music from Cardiff based electronic duo Larch (Matthew Allmark and Kai Hellstrom), alongside live violin by Enyuan Khong, Infinite Ways Home is a vibrant feast of colour and pulsating sound.

Celebrating a decade of the Company's work in the South West, Home Revisited showcases some of the very best independent artists and community groups from across the local area, at Exeter Northcott's Barnfield Theatre (28 Oct) and Ashburton Arts Centre (10 Nov).

These mixed bills will see Richard Chappell Dance perform Vast Rocks Revisited a reimagined version of its first small-scale creation from 2014, as well as an extract from Infinite Ways Home. Alongside this will be new commissions from South West artists, following an open callout, and performances from local South West based community dance groups.

In addition to these programmes, the Company presents a specially commissioned version of Vast Rocks Revisited performed by an intergenerational community cast of local people at Open Season this autumn, part of Torbay's Cultural Programme. More details to be announced shortly.

Tour Dates

Infinite Ways Home

Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea

19 October 2023

www.taliesinartscentre.co.uk

Infinite Ways Home

The Arts Centre, Edge Hill University, Ormskirk

26 October 2023

www.edgehill.ac.uk

Home Revisited

Barnfield Theatre, Exeter Northcott

28 October

exeternorthcott.co.uk

Infinite Ways Home

The Venue MK, Milton Keynes

Presented by MÓTUS

29 October

www.thevenuemk.com

Home Revisited

Ashburton Arts Centre, Newton Abbott

10 November

ashburtonarts.org.uk

 




Recommended For You