Richard Chappell Dance Brings HOT HOUSE On Tour This Spring

The tour will run Monday 4 March - Friday 5 April 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Richard Chappell Dance Brings HOT HOUSE On Tour This Spring

Following its successful premiere last year, Richard Chappell Dance has announced the return of its latest work Hot House, which tours this spring to Oxford Playhouse as part of Dancin' Oxford festival (4 March), The House, Plymouth (6 March), Blackwood Miners Institute, Caerphilly (20 March), and Barnsley Civic (5 April). More venues for the autumn will be announced later in the year.

Hot House is a bold, transformational evening that celebrates the joy of movement and music in a setting where concert meets bonfire. A passionate response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, this topical work shares the frustration currently felt by many, turning that intense energy into a powerful celebration of collective generosity.

Providing a space for people to come together and be uplifted by the Company's extraordinary ensemble of performers, this show features a soundscape influenced by Chinese, Indian and European classical music, rearranged and performed by violinist Enyuan Khong and electronic music duo Larch.

Alongside the performances Richard Chappell Dance will work in the local community in Plymouth with young people and Exim Dance Company and with older people through Elder Tree. In Eastleigh, Richard Chappell will create a new work with Hampshire Youth Dance and also lead a series of workshops for local secondary schools in parternship with The Point.

Ahead of the tour of Hot House Richard Chappell Dance will perform an excerpt from Infinite Ways Home at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Exeter (21 February) as part of an Evening of Contemporary Performance, offering local audiences the chance to see the company's much celebrated first mid-scale creation.

Based in the South West of England, Richard Chappell Dance has created memorable and moving dance experiences for audiences across the UK and internationally for the last decade. The company works at the forefront of collaboration presenting work on stage, screen and in person through large scale participatory projects. Recent works include Infinite Ways Home, which toured to 10 venues across the UK, Heart Land commissioned by BBC Arts and One Dance UK and a Supporting Acts programme that helped nurture and develop the talent of early year artists.

Artistic Director and choreographer Richard Chappell said: “The idea for this work was born out of the dire circumstances people faced, with rapidly rising energy, food and fuel prices making simply living a challenge. A year later and we're still facing the same issues. Heat has become a commodity and Hot House is an opportunity for us to come together to cultivate energy in protest at the economic and political state of the country. Hot House celebrates our love and kindness for one another, which is more important now than ever before.”

Tour Dates

Richard Chappell Dance

Infinite Ways Home (excerpt as part of an Evening of Contemporary Performance)

Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Exeter

Wednesday 21 February from 6.30pm

Tickets: £6 (£4 conc.)

https://rammuseum.org.uk

 

Richard Chappell Dance

Hot House

Oxford Playhouse

Monday 4 March 2024 at 7.30pm

Tickets: £14 (£5 conc.)

https://oxfordplayhouse.com

 

Richard Chappell Dance

Hot House

The House, Plymouth

Saturday 6 March 2024 at 7.30pm

Tickets: £12 (£10 conc. Free for students)

https://plymouth.ac.uk

 

Richard Chappell Dance

Hot House

Blackwood Miners Institute, Caerphilly

Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 7.30pm

Tickets: £15 (£12 conc.)

https://blackwoodminersinstitute.com

 

Richard Chappell Dance

Hot House

Barnsley Civic

Friday 5 April 2024 at 7.30pm

Tickets: £12 (£6 conc.)

https://civicbarnsley.ticketsolve.com




