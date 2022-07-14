Review: BUGSY MALONE, Theatre Royal Bath

Excitement has been building for the revival of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's acclaimed production of Bugsy Malone. This is the first-ever touring production of the musical, based on the 1976 Alan Parker much-loved movie, is a delightfully entertaining performance which can be enjoyed by all generations.

There are a number of young performers between 9 and 15 who have been cast in the star roles of the show, performing on rotation whilst being supported by adult performers in the ensemble and supporting roles. Although the younger performers might not be as polished or expressive in their performances as some adults may have been, they all have talent in bounds and incredible stage presence.

From the opening scene the young Tallulah (played by Jasmine Sakyima for this performance) introduces the audience into the story and assuredly welcomes us into the narrative with charisma and charm. As the set pieces (set designer Jon Bausor) and lighting (lighting by Philip Gladwell) are positioned to welcome us to Fat Sam's Grand Slam, the fabulous dancers set the scene in some wonderful choreography (Drew McOnie).

Some of the most enjoyable choreography comes in the second act as we are introduced to LeRoy Brown as he fights with mobsters in a seamless slapstick scene. He was throwing the young stars around the stage and flinging them offstage with ease with hilarity. This montage continues as Leroy is thrust into the boxing ring leading up to the peppy "So You Wanna Be a Boxer?" which was a personal highlight of the show.

The performances of the young performances are supported by an impressive production. The simple set of fire escapes and doors are supplemented by rather impressive additions, including a cinema, moving car and many many splurge guns. It is the talent of the cast and the investment into the production which ensures that this production, although not as polished as others have been, is far from feeling like a school production of the show.

As the show closed, there was a real buzz within the auditorium and despite having already put on a fabulous show, the cast closed out with energy and a call out to get the audience up on to their feet enjoying the final moments. It was hard to tell by the end of the night if the cast or the audience were having more fun.

This show is full of energy and talented young stars whose enjoyment of the performance is felt by the entire audience.

Bugsy Malone is at the Theatre Royal Bath until 23 July, then touring

Photo Credit: Johan Perrson