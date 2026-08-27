Report Finds UK Theatre Lost £7 Million in EU Touring Income Post-Brexit

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SOLT & UK Theatre welcome the publication of a new Government-commissioned report, The economic benefits of touring and impact of EU exit, which provides the most detailed assessment to date of the impact of post-Brexit barriers on UK touring companies.

This report sets out a concerning picture for UK theatre, estimating that the industry lost £7 million in touring income in the post-EU exit period. It amounts to an economic loss of 120 full-time workers, £4.8 million in labour income and over £7.5 million in GVA for the UK economy between 2022 and 2024.

The report also highlights the wider cultural and economic benefits of international touring, concluding that reducing current barriers could help restore lost value, support jobs, and strengthen cultural exchange between the UK and EU.

SOLT & UK Theatre is a founding member of the Cultural Exchange Coalition (CEC), made up of creative businesses, trade bodies and cultural organisations from across the UK and EU. The CEC is calling for practical action to help UK artists tour across Europe

SOLT & UK Theatre said:

"We welcome this important report, which clearly demonstrates the value that EU touring delivers for audiences, artists, businesses and local economies across the UK and Europe.

The report sets out a concerning picture for UK theatre, and reinforces what our members have been telling us for several years - that EU touring has become harder, more costly and less viable, for well-established organisations and emerging companies alike.

We are urging the UK Government and European Institutions to secure practical solutions for the theatre industry at the next UK/EU Summit.”

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