Reimagined JULIUS CAESAR Comes to Lazarus Theatre Company in September

Lazarus Theatre Company will return to Southwark Playhouse Borough with a glimpse into the behind the scenes of government politics in a multimedia reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Set within a government spin room, this uncanny insight into the inner workings of politics and media engages with what we are fed and how we consume news. In what is set to be a hotly contested electoral year in the UK, US and across Europe, Julius Caesar’s investigation into what we can trust in the media and through our screens presents a crucial look at the current landscape of media, AI and public opinion.

Celebrated as a God amongst men, Caesar has returned to Rome in triumph after a bloody civil war. However, at the height of his viral victory and extraordinary rise in popularity, a festering horror grows in those who fear that too much power held by one man is a threat to the Republic and democracy itself. Through a campaign spearheaded by Cassius and Brutus, a spiralling plot to see the tyrannical politician removed escalates, and sees their bloody actions lead to all-out war.

A striking reimagining, which exposes the plots and betrayal at the forefront of the classic story, this political thriller will use an innovative blend of technology and staging to present both sides of the political coin. Expect dramatic and striking theatrics as Lazarus’s ensemble present a raucous and bloody production that sees The Thick of It meets West Wing.





Director Ricky Dukes comments, Perhaps Shakespeare's most recognised political play, Julius Caesar, presents a fantastic opportunity for us to examine leadership, politicians, and media, in the height of this pivotal time - 2024 is not just an election year. It’s perhaps the election year.

Globally, in 2024, more voters than ever in history will head to the ballet box as at least 64 countries (plus the European Union), representing a combined population of about 49% of the people in the world, are due to hold national elections (Koh Ewe, Time Magazine).

At the heart of this play is a tension between the public and political leaders. In this new contemporary, multimedia production (a Lazarus first!) we will examine that tension and delve into the ways in which we, the public, receive, engage with, and understand news and the world around us via mainstream media, social media and AI created content. Can we really trust what we see on our screens?