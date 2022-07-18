Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme Announces Inaugural Annie Castledine Award

Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme has announced the Annie Castledine Award in memory of the inspirational director.

Annie was an exceptional director as well as a fierce supporter of early career artists. Over 20 years she supported RTYDS work in seeking out and nurturing directors at the early stage of their careers and developing their skills and experience. She was a vital part of RTYDS as a mentor, advocate, and patron. To celebrate her legacy RTYDS is dedicating an 18-Month Residency in her name. The first recipient of the award is Lilac Yosiphon.

Lilac Yosiphon is a freelance director and Artistic Director of Althea Theatre who is currently completing her RTYDS 18-month residency at Leicester Curve; Lilac specialises in inclusive directorial practices and interdisciplinary collaborations. She has been involved in the Young Vic Creator's Program and has worked extensively with Graeae as well as the National Youth Theatre.

Annie Castledine (1939 - 2016) was a powerful, bold and dynamic figure in British theatre for over 50 years. She believed passionately in challenging and dismantling barriers that may arise from an inequality of opportunity. She knew from personal experience that her gender and class were a barrier and she fiercely championed opportunities for the next generation of directors and she worked with RTYDS seeking out and nurturing theatre directors helping to develop their skills and experience.

RTYDS is delighted to have joined forces with her family to recognise her contribution and support a director in her name and with her spirit. On Monday 18th July, RTYDS will hold a celebratory event at the Young Vic for invited family, friends, guests and RYTDS stakeholders to mark this first award.

Sue Emmas, RTYDS Artistic Director comments, We are overjoyed to be able to announce the Annie Castledine Award. Annie was a force of nature whose thoughts on the potential of theatre knew no bounds. To support trailblazing talent was at the core of what Annie stood for. The RTYDS 18-Month Residencies continue to give early career directors an extraordinary opportunity in a leading regional theatre to assist, learn about what it takes to be a leader and, importantly, direct their own show. Annie understood the need for directors to have time to find out who they are as both individuals and artists. The Annie Castledine Award will embody what we know were Annie's defining characteristics - it will be 'warm, rigorous and creative.

The Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme (RTYDS) is a national professional artist development programme for directors and theatre makers in the UK that offer bespoke training opportunities to artists from the earliest stages of a career right up to leadership. RTYDS works in partnership with theatres and companies around the country, enabling artists to build their craft and develop their leadership skills. In 2020/21 RTYDS worked in partnership with 12 theatres and companies and over 1,500 directors.

RTYDS is particularly focused on directors and theatre makers who live outside London and are from backgrounds consistently under-represented in UK theatre. The scheme claims an impressive list of directors such as Daniel Bailey (The Bush, London), Jay Zorenti-Nakhid (Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol), Lekan Lawal (Eclipse, Leeds), Madeleine Kludje (Birmingham REP), Matthew Xia (ATC, London), Natalie Ibu (Northern Stage, Newcastle), Sameena Hussain (Leeds Playhouse).

For more information visit https://www.rtyds.co.uk/.