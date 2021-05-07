Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces Casting For ROMEO AND JULIET

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today confirmed the casting for the title roles in Romeo and Juliet, which opens the 2021 season on Thursday 17 June. Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young play Romeo and Juliet, in the production directed by Kimberley Sykes.

Also released is the artwork for the production created by Feast Creative following their photoshoot in March 2020.

Full casting to be announced in due course.

Joel MacCormack (Romeo) recently played the role of John Jasper in BBC Radio 4's dramatization of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. On stage he won the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Play for Each His Own Wilderness (Orange Tree). Other credits include: Describe the Night (Hampstead), The Oresteia (Shakespeare's Globe), Safe House (ITV), and film credits include Ready Player One directed by Steven Spielberg.

Isabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet) joined the RSC for the 2019 Swan Season (Venice Preserved, The Provoked Wife) on completing her training with the NYT Rep. She appeared in Meatballs (Hampstead) and with the acclaimed cabaret company Pecs Drag Kings. As a writer, her trilogy The Lionboy, co-written with her mum under the pseudonym Zizou Corder, has been published in 36 languages and was adapted for the stage by Complicité.

The 2021 season, which will follow covid-secure procedures for as long as necessary - including an initial 50% reduction to seating capacity - also includes: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July - 25 September) directed by Timothy Sheader; a co-production with Unicorn Theatre of Anansi the Spider (7 - 24 July) directed by Justin Audibert for ages 3-7; and Dragons and Mythical Beasts directed by Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt for ages 3+ (13 August - 5 September).

A series of MOREoutdoor events includes comedy from Aisling Bea, Jimmy Carr, and Luisa Omielan, and Canned Laughter present a comedy fundraiser in support of The Trussell Trust featuring Lolly Adefope, Kemah Bob, Jen Brister, Bridget Christie, Ed Gamble, Rosie Jones, Jamali Maddix, Rose Matafeo, Mawaan Rizwan, and Suzi Ruffell. The Luna Cinema also present a 20th anniversary screening of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! and a screening of The Shining.

Box Office 0333 400 3562* | openairtheatre.com