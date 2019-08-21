Recipients Of The Fourth Year Of MGCfutures Bursaries Announced

Michael Grandage today announces the recipients of the fourth annual MGCfutures Bursaries awarded across a range of theatrical disciplines including directing, writing, producing, designing, composing, choreography and performance-makers. A registered charity, MGCfutures offers both financial and ongoing mentoring support to the recipients who come from across the UK.

The recipients of this year's bursaries are Chisara Agor, Louise Anderson, Josh Anio Grigg, Nicola Baldwin, Hannah Blamire, Simon Carroll-Jones, Marcelo Dos Santos, Hannah Farley-Hills, Joshua Gadsby, Gus Gowland, Annie Jenkins, Beth Kapila, Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Audrey Sheffield, Julian Spooner and Sita Thomas.

In addition, MGCfutures today awards Twan Lentjes The Stephanie Arditti Bursary created in the memory of award-winning costume supervisor Stephanie Arditti; and in partnership with three companies - Sara Malik and Kaleya Baxe are the recipients of The Gate Theatre, Notting Hill, Assistant Director Bursaries; Sophie Slater the recipient of the English Touring Theatre Assistant Production Manager Bursary for ETT's co-production with Sheffield Theatres of Reasons to Stay Alive; and Zoe McWhinney (directing), Laura Goldberg (stage management) and James Greenhaigh (costume and design) for Deafinitely Theatre's bursaries on HUB, the first ever deaf accessible theatre training scheme.

Artistic Director Michael Grandage said today, "We knew when we started MGCfutures, we wanted to find ways to support the next generation of theatre-makers to achieve their dreams and goals, in whatever their chosen field. No one piece of theatre is made without a collective effort from many people, and we're thrilled today to give bursaries to such a range of talent from across so many sectors.

"We're delighted to partner with The Gate Theatre, English Touring Theatre and Deafinitely Theatre to create these additional opportunities, and also to give the first bursary in honour of a dear friend and collaborator Stephanie Arditti."

Patron of MGCfutures Judi Dench commented, "It's heartening for the future of theatre to see such an incredible group of artists receive bursaries from MGCfutures. It's a wonderful scheme which puts the recipient first, and not only offers a bursary, but invaluable mentoring and support moving forward."

Michael Grandage founded MGCfutures in 2013 - a charity designed to encourage and support the next generation of theatre-makers and theatregoers. The bursaries programme was launched in 2016, and reaches out across the UK to seek the very best creative talent showing a commitment to their chosen career and looking to progress to the next stage of their development. Applicants can apply for bursaries of up to £5000.

Hannah Blamire: "I am very excited to be one of the 2019 recipients of the MGCfutures Bursary. It will mean that I can continue my training in theatre rigging and technical drawing, hopefully propelling me to the next level in my career. It is an honour and a real confidence boost to have the backing of such a prestigious organisation and I look forward to putting my new skills in to practice."

Gus Gowland: "I am utterly thrilled to have been awarded an MGCfutures Bursary to support The Red Virgin. The bursary will enable me to complete the first draft of this new musical, telling an incredible true story that I've long been passionate about bringing the stage. It is incredibly validating to receive this support, and I'm so grateful to MGCfutures for gifting me that most precious of commodities - time to write."

Twan Lentjes: "Receiving the MGCfutures Bursary is an absolute blessing. It will allow me to buy the software needed to create a digital embroidery library, with a focus on historical embroidery. It also allows me to explore the potential of getting more embroidery work and collaborations within the costume industry."

Julian Spooner: "I'm thrilled to be awarded with an MGCfutures Bursary. This will allow me to embark on an R and D period on an exciting project called Dancing Bears, which I'm directing and developing with the writer Nick Bruckman. The production takes inspiration from the last dancing bears that existed in Bulgaria in the early 90s before the country joined the EU and the practice was banned. It's a piece that will explore the relationship between a dancing bear and their keeper. We seek to delve into definitions of civilised behaviour and culture, masochism and love, and the empathy that can join humans and animals."

Zoe McWhinney: "I'm elated to be awarded the MCGfutures bursary to work with Paula Garfield, of Deafinitely Theatre, to build a bridge from being an actress to a director, and towards achieving my passion of being a theatre-maker. This bursary gives me wings, figuratively and literally."





