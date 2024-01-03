Reading of the Play ME FOR YOU Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The performance is at 7.15pm on Tuesday 30 January.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

The latest in a series of popular script-in-hand readings of new plays by up-and-coming writers, Rachel E Thorn’s Me for You will be performed at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of January.

Holly knows that human beings have screwed the planet, but she’s still desperate to have a baby of her own. 

She’s tried doing the right thing, but can using a bamboo toothbrush really reverse global warming? So she’s joined Extinction Rebellion in a bid to save the planet. She just wishes her girlfriend would join too. 

Me for You is a play all about love in the face of overwhelming evidence that we’re a despicable race of selfish parasites. It was longlisted for the Kenneth Branagh Award for New Drama Writing. It will be read, script-in-hand, by Elizabeth Hope and Claire Morley.

Rachel E Thorn is a writer and actress from Sheffield. She trained at Drama Studio London. She writes comedy for BBC Radio 4 and has collaborated with impressionists Alistair McGowan, Charlie Hopkinson and Darren Altman. She tours the country with her improvised shows which have won awards including Best Improv Show at Leicester Comedy Festival and Best Improv Show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Me for You is one of the company's regular play readings chosen from submissions to the Literary Department. It can be seen at the SJT at 7.15pm on Tuesday 30 January. All tickets are £5, and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




