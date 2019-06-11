Reading Rep Theatre And A Girl Called Stephen Theatre Announce Double Bill Of Verbatim Plays

Reading Rep Theatre and A Girl Called Stephen today announce a double bill coproduction of Gary McNair's Locker Room Talk and Alexis Gregory's Safe. The productions will run 2 - 6 July at Reading Studio.

Gary McNair's Locker Room Talk is a provocative exploration of how men speak about women behind their back. Can such sexually provocative conversation be accepted as 'locker room talk', or do such attitudes drive abusive behaviour? Does Trump speak to a silent majority or is he a loathsome individual?

McNair interviewed dozens of men from a vast array of backgrounds. Reading Rep Associate Director Christie O'Carroll directs, as four women perform a selection of these conversations.

A recent study found that 25% of UK homeless and at-risk young people identify as LGBT. Safe is a powerful verbatim theatre piece from Alexis Gregory, exploring these often untold stories. These are tales of sexuality, gender, childhood, identity, family, religion, race and addiction. Annie Kershaw directs this humour-filled exploration and celebration of what it means to feel truly safe in today's world.

In an increasingly disparate society, these plays find the common threads in and of humanity. With the backdrop of Brexit and Trump, 2019 could not be a better time to tell these stories.

Paul Stacey, Reading Rep's Artistic Director today said:

'These plays give a voice to very real issues of today. SAFE gives a voice to the unheard homeless LGBTQIA+ community. And Locker Room Talk explores the very real climate of toxic masculinity that society is struggling to address. Now, more than ever, it is essential to tell these stories. Reading Rep and A Girl Called Stephen Theatre are thrilled to be presenting these as a double bill. We share a mission to bring these diverse voices to the stage, and this will be an essential part of Reading Rep's future as we move to our exciting new space.'

Annie Kershaw, AGCS's Artistic Director says:

'I am so glad to have Reading Rep's support as we bring queer theatre to Reading. This co-production allows us to both embark on our aims of being inclusive, diverse and exciting theatre makers. This is especially important while we establish ourselves as a new company and as Reading Rep takes the next step by opening a new arts hub in Reading.'

Reading Rep are currently in the midst of a capital campaign to open a new 158 seat theatre and cultural hub in Reading. More info here.

Following an overwhelming response from previous runs at the Traverse Theatre, Abbey Theatre, Latitude Festival and The Scottish Parliament, Locker Room Talk is now produced by Reading Rep with a new cast to continue a conversation about misogyny and masculinity.

To further discussions inspired from the play, there will be a post-show Q&A session following the performance of Locker Room Talk on Wednesday 3rd July. Leading academics and members of the creative team will speak on the subject of 'Where do we go from here?

Safe was created out of interviews with four Albert Kennedy Trust service users. The Albert Kennedy Trust supports homeless and at risk LGBTQ+ youth.

To further discussions inspired from the play, there will be a post-show Q&A session following the performance of Safe on Tuesday 2ndJuly. Representatives from homeless charities and LGTBQIA+ associations will speak on the subject of 'Safe Spaces: Combatting LGBTQIA+ homelessness'.'





