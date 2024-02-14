Ray Young's Duet OUT Comes to Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio This April

Ray Young's award-winning duet OUT comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio from Thursday 25 – Friday 26 April 2024. OUT defiantly challenges homophobia and transphobia while reclaiming dancehall and celebrating social dance culture.

Embracing personal, political, and cultural dissonance; this act of interdisciplinary self-expression smashes through normativity, summoning voices and re-enacting movements in an exhilarating mash-up of remembrance and re-invention. OUT carves out a new kind of space from which to reimagine, reclaim and celebrate aspects of Caribbean culture from a queer perspective.

Created by performance maker Ray Young, OUT won the 2017 South East Dance A Space to Dance Brighton Fringe Award and was nominated for the 2017 Total Theatre & The Place Award for Dance.

The 2024 restaging of OUT is performed by Azara Meghie and Bambi Jordan Phillips and features lighting design by Nao Nagai, set design by Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, sound design by Naomi Jackson and costume design by Mia Maxwell. Esma Allman is Assistant Director, Nandi Bhebhe Movement Director and Nussatari Movement Consultant.

Ahead of OUT coming to the Lilian Baylis Studio, Ray Young said “I am extremely excited to be bringing OUT back in 2024, the themes in the work resonate more now than ever before. As queer people we are still living in a world in which it is contentious for us to dare to thrive in our bodies, this is doubly so for our trans siblings whose lives are often under threat from the simple act of living authentically. Surely being able to do this is nonnegotiable.

I'm over the moon and hugely privileged to be working with Bambi Jordan Philips and Azara Meghie. Two phenomenal queer performances artists who will step into the work as performers for this iteration of OUT.

It is amazing to be kicking off the year with this project!”

Rob Jones, Sadler's Wells Associate Artistic Director said “When I first saw OUT, I was completely mesmerised and shook to the core. The way this work irreverently takes up space and pushes forward an important conversation is a gift. I am beyond excited to welcome Ray Young's latest iteration of this work to the Lilian Baylis Studio. Both Azara Meghie and Bambi Jordan Phillips are incredible performers in their own right, who are breathing new life into this powerful production. Bring on the dancehall, lasers, pink dance floor and the oranges.”

OUT was created with kind support from Arts Council England, The Marlborough Theatre, The Yard Theatre, IBT, Leicester Curve, South East Dance and Greenwich University. The 2024 restaging of the work has been supported by Cambridge Junction and Sadler's Wells.

Relaxed and Audio Described performance with accompanying Touch Tour on Friday 26 April.